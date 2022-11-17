‘Credible Rumbles’ on Possible Sixers Trade Target, per NBA Insider

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder fits the tough-guy mold that Philadelphia prioritized this offseason. He is a tenacious defender. He has NBA Finals experience. He can shoot the three-ball. And his 6-foot-6, 235-pound frame allows him to play power forward or center in small-ball lineups.

Crowder is going to be an asset to a championship contender. He thrives in doing all the dirty work, much like P.J. Tucker, except he’s five years younger than Tucker. Are the Philadelphia 76ers interested in adding the 32-year-old 3-and-D wing? No reports have directly put them into the mix, but it’s worth monitoring as rumors indicate Crowder could be traded very soon.

According to Marc Stein, there have been “credible rumbles” on a trade resolution between Crowder and the Suns. He has been sitting out the season until Phoenix deals him. On Wednesday, Crowder posted an image of a clock on Instagram which people interpreted to mean that a trade was imminent. Then Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer cited sources saying a “three-team trade” was being finalized.

Word is the Suns appeared close to finalizing a three-team trade involving Jae Crowder prior tip-off tonight against Golden State. https://t.co/VTRjU3HBRu — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) November 17, 2022

Crowder was thought to be unhappy with his role in Phoenix after being demoted to the bench in favor of Cam Johnson. He started 67 games last season for the Suns while averaging 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Crowder fired back at the bump being the reason.

“The business of basketball has taken its course and changes have come,” Crowder told Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports. “I do not want to get into the details just yet, but it’s definitely not true of the narrative being pushed about me not starting or not. I can honestly say that.”

My @NBAonTNT in-game report on my conversation with Suns forward Jae Crowder, who is away from the team and waiting on a trade: ‘It’s definitely not true of the narrative being pushed about me starting or not.’ pic.twitter.com/QL41N3Njub — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 26, 2022

Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz Miss Practice

The Milwaukee Bucks keep generating steam as the front-runners to land Crowder. Grayson Allen is one name coming up in rumored trade packages, with the Houston Rockets being mentioned as the third team.

The Milwaukee Bucks are likely to acquire Phoenix Suns F Jae Crowder, league sources tell KXCN. Three team scenarios are currently being explored, the Houston Rockets are involved in one of the scenarios. — Craigory Smith, KXCN (@nihilist_bucks) November 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Sixers fans were trying to read the tea leaves on Wednesday when Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz both missed practice. Could those two players be on the move? Remember, Thybulle was the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason after the team failed to offer him a rookie-scale extension. He’s playing under a fourth-year club option valued at $4.4 million.

Korkmaz was also loosely linked in trade packages over the summer, most notably in Kevin Durant rumors. He’s only seen action in 5 games so far this season, at 5.6 minutes per game. Korkmaz is due roughly $10.3 million over the next two seasons so getting his contract off the books would greatly benefit Philadelphia. Turns out, Thybulle and Korkmaz are simply nursing injuries.

Sixers scrimmaged for about 45 minutes today during this rare four-day break between games. Furkan Korkmaz (who missed Sunday’s win over Utah with knee swelling) and Matisse Thybulle (who has a tweaked ankle) did not practice. — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) November 16, 2022

Relaxed Sixers Ready for Milwaukee Bucks

Interestingly, the Sixers are preparing to face the Milwaukee Bucks – maybe with Crowder in the lineup — on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center. It will be Philly’s first action in five days after Joel Embiid dropped 59 points in a near quadruple-double performance. The Sixers beat the Utah Jazz 105-98 in that one. Needless to say, practice has been a bit more relaxed and casual this week.