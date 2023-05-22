Jalen Green Addresses Prospect of Being Teammates With Sixers’ James Harden

Starting back on Christmas Day, 2022, there have been plenty of reports indicating that Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has interest in returning to play for the Houston Rockets. With all the speculation, Rockets’ guard Jalen Green commented on the prospect of playing with Harden on the Rockets.

On an appearance on “Podcast P with Paul George,” NBA star Paul George presented the pros and cons of Green and Harden becoming teammates knowing how young Green is compared to Harden. Green responded honestly to potentially being teammates with Harden.

“I think it can play both ways,” Green said. “It can help and hurt at the same time. I haven’t really talked to him too much about the rumors and stuff like that.”

Harden back to the Rockets? 🤔 Jalen Green and PG discuss what that reunion could mean for the franchise. Full Houston discussion on the @JalenGreen episode is PREMIERING NOW: https://t.co/lVpJo8Gw67 pic.twitter.com/vcTu9h8fRu — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) May 22, 2023

Green will enter his third NBA season with the Rockets next season. If and when he joins the Rockets, Harden will be entering his 15th.

Rockets Called Winner of James Harden-Ben Simmons Trade

Brian Lewis of The New York Post gave his thoughts on who won the Sixers-Nets trade that exchanged Harden for Ben Simmons, among others.

Lewis gave his thoughts on the Sixers’ side, saying that winning a title would have made them a winner, which will not be the case if Harden leaves.

“Philadelphia’s gambit was a win-now move, and a title would’ve made the Sixers the clear winners no matter what happened elsewhere. But if Harden leaves, they will have never even gotten close, with their end of the ledger tallied up.”

Lewis then commented on the Brooklyn Nets‘ side, saying that it would all depend on how Simmons does going forward.

“The Nets’ story is still being written — and with Drummond gone and Curry likely to follow, it largely will be defined by Simmons. His contract is one of the most bloated in the NBA in terms of return-on-investment. Now it’s on the Nets to find a way to salvage Simmons and make the best of the situation.”

Lewis concluded by saying that the one team that may have won out when it’s all said and done was the Rockets.

“Neither they nor the 76ers can walk away saying they won this trade. If Harden ends up returning to Houston — playing at home, alongside the picks he was traded for — the Rockets might be the real winners.”

Kyrie Irving Mentioned as Joel Embiid’s Next No. 2

Kendrick Perkins said that the Sixers should look into adding Kyrie Irving as Joel Embiid’s running mate.

“If I’m Joel Embiid, I’m watching to see what happens because I would actually love to see Kyrie Irving in Philadelphia with Joel Embiid,” Perkins said on the May 19 episode of ESPN’s First Take.

Brian Windhorst then told Perkins that the Sixers don’t have the cap room to add Irving. Perkins explained why he believed the Sixers could still make a move like that happen.

“They could figure out a way to make it work. They have some pieces. We talk about Daryl Morey being the ultimate, brilliant mind of a GM. He could move some pieces that figure out a way to get Kyrie Irving in there if he actually wanted. Joel Embiid says, ‘I want Kyrie Irving,’ then they would need to figure out how to get him in that damn facility.”