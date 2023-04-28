Jalen Green Labeled Trade Candidate Amid Sixers-James Harden Uncertain Future

The Philadelphia 76ers will have competition in their bid to keep James Harden around past this season, as Harden’s former team, the Houston Rockets. Their coaching search revolved around the prospect of bringing Harden back along with other stars, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported.

“Houston’s long-rumored potential reunion with Harden, the 76ers guard who holds a player option for 2023-24, in addition to the Rockets’ chances at landing other primary free agents and top-billing trade targets this offseason, were repeated themes throughout Houston’s conversations with coaching candidates,” Fischer reported.

Fischer added that in their offseason plans, they have considered trading blossoming prospect Jalen Green for an established star.

“The Rockets, sources said, also addressed the idea of including second-year guard Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, as part of a package for acquiring established star talent.”

The Rockets were tied for the second-worst record in the NBA this season, but should they succeed in their plans to add more established stars to their team, they may become more appealing as a team to Harden if their mindset is to win.

James Harden Predicted to Stay With Sixers

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report predicted that Harden will stay with the Sixers, citing that their title aspirations make them a more appealing roster than the Rockets, who are currently in a rebuild until further notice.

“Outside of Harden’s history with the Houston Rockets, it’s hard to tell what would interest him (or the team, for that matter) in a reunion. Harden, who turns 34 in August, is clinging to whatever is left of his prime, while the rebuilding Rockets haven’t even started their ascension.

“Prediction: Harden re-signs with the 76ers.”

If the Rockets succeed in their plans to acquire more stars to potentially surround Harden, that could change the stakes in the offseason. That would all have to depend on if they do and also if they offer the amount of money that Harden wants.

James Harden’s Future With Sixers ‘Very Unclear’

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on “The Woj Pod” that Harden’s future with the Sixers remains uncertain, adding that their playoff success may play a factor in whether he stays or not.

“There’s going to be change there if they don’t – there may be change if they go to the Finals,” Wojnarowski said. “James Harden’s future is very unclear in Philadelphia. Houston is very much in play for him. And I think a lot may depend on [whether] they make a run and win, and it’s easy to pay him long-term big money, or he just wants to be in Houston. Win or lose he goes, or it’s dependent on the team’s success.”

The Sixers have yet to lose a playoff game, having just swept the Brooklyn Nets, and now they’re going up against their division rival, the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics will have homecourt advantage in the series, but they will not be as well-rested as the Sixers, as it will have been over a week since they last played compared to the Celtics, who wrapped up their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks on April 27.