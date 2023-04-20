Jalen McDaniels Linked to Sixers’ Rival in Upcoming Free Agency

Philadelphia 76ers wing Jalen McDaniels was named by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report as a possible free agent their division rival, the Boston Celtics, could potentially target this coming offseason.

Buckley explained why the Celtics may potentially have interest in the Sixers wing this offseason.

“The Celtics have two of the league’s best wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Look past the stars, though, and there isn’t much to see in terms of perimeter players with size.

“Nabbing Jalen McDaniels could help fill that void. Stealing him away from the Sixers could make the addition extra prudent.”

Buckley singled out one flaw in McDaniels’ game that could potentially make him easy for the Celtics to come in and sign him for cheap.

“If McDaniels had a better three-ball (career 34.5 percent on low volume), he’d probably fall outside of Boston’s price range. Since he doesn’t, the Celtics might be able to afford him knowing he’s a versatile defender who has improved his decision-making and added some off-the-dribble options to his offensive menu,” Buckley said.

Buckley finished by saying how well it could work out for the Celtics if McDaniels fixes his three-ball.

“And if he finds his form from three—he shot 38% last season and 40% after this season’s deadline deal to Philly—he could be a sneaky-good steal.”

In 24 games with the Sixers, McDaniels averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.7 steals while shooting 48.8% from the field and 40% from three, though he shot threes at a low volume – 1.3 three-point attempts a game in the 17.5 minutes he would play on average.

McDaniels will be an unrestricted free agent heading into the offseason.

Jalen McDaniels Sends Message on Doc Rivers

McDaniels made his playoff debut against the Brooklyn Nets on April 15. In 11 minutes, McDaniels put up five points on two-for-two shooting from the field and four rebounds, all while putting up an overall plus/minus of plus-11.

After his debut, McDaniels singled head coach Doc Rivers for the interaction they had following the mistakes McDaniels had made on the court

“Honestly, the playoffs is way different,” McDaniels told Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “Like everybody says, just like the intensity of the game. Everything, every detail matters. I think I did something like little, and Doc (Rivers) was like, ‘Hey, like that can’t happen,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, you’re right. It can’t’. So it’s locking in. That’s the big thing in the playoffs.”

McDaniels saw his playing time go up in Game 2, playing 22 minutes. While he didn’t put up a single point, McDaniels had a plus/minus of plus-13, which was the third-highest on the team behind Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

Jalen McDaniels on Sixers’ Latest Injury Report

On April 19, Carlin tweeted that McDaniels was questionable for Game 3 between the Sixers and the Nets, tweeting out the following:

“Jalen McDaniels is listed as questionable for Game 3 tomorrow with a non-COVID illness.”

Jalen McDaniels is listed as questionable for Game 3 tomorrow with a non-COVID illness #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) April 19, 2023

There have been no updates on McDaniels health-wise since. Besides McDaniels, no other Sixer is listed on the injury report against the Nets once the series resumes in Brooklyn.