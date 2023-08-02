Floated 3-Way Trade Gives Sixers ‘Best Potential Offer’ for James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers have to weigh their options regarding where they’ll trade James Harden if they decide to trade him. Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey explained why he believes the New York Knicks could potentially offer the best trade for Harden in a floated three-way deal.

Bailey did not get into specifics but floated a trade in which the following would happen between the Sixers, Knicks, and Chicago Bulls.

Sixers receive: Zach LaVine

Knicks receive: Harden

Bulls receive: RJ Barrett and picks

Bailey then explained why the Knicks would have the best possible package to offer for Harden in this deal.

“Among the teams highlighted to this point, New York might have the best potential offer from Philadelphia’s perspective. A pick-heavy package that includes at least one player with some potential (like RJ Barrett) could be flipped to another team for more of a win-now player.

“Perhaps a team like the Chicago Bulls, who should at least be interested in a rebuild, would entertain sending Zach LaVine to the Sixers.”

LaVine would be a fair return for Harden because he would keep the Sixers afloat, though it remains to be seen if the Bulls have any intention of trading him.

Kendrick Perkins Questions James Harden’s Fit in LA

Former James Harden teammate Kendrick Perkins, who played with Harden when they were on the Oklahoma City Thunder, questioned how Harden would help the Los Angeles Clippers on the July 31 episode of ESPN’s NBA Today.

Play

“We’re talking about a Clippers team who we’ve been having high expectations for over what, the last 4-5 seasons? They can’t stay healthy…You bring in James Harden, and then what? What is he actually going to do?

“If he’s unhappy in Philly right now and he has the ball in his hands, what type of position are you going to put him in when he get(s) with the Clippers? Is he still going to have the ball in his hands? Is he going to have a bigger role? No! Absolutely not! The two guys you are going to run your offense through (are) Paul George and Kawhi Leonard,” Perkins said.

Perkins then urged Harden to stay with the Sixers.

“If James Harden is all about winning, then he stay(s) right where he’s at with Joel Embiid,” Perkins said.

Clippers ‘Fairly Unserious’ in James Harden Talks

On July 28, Philly Voice’s Kyle Neubeck reported that while the Clippers are interested in Harden, they’re not paying top-dollar for him.

“Even the Clippers, Harden’s preferred destination, have been fairly unserious about what they’re willing to give up in order to acquire him,” Neubeck wrote. “The prevailing sentiment seems to be that Harden is still valued, but on the team’s terms, which is a shift from the franchise-defining clout Harden had at his peak.”

Neubeck added that Harden’s market isn’t what he would like it to be.

“There will still be a market for him regardless, but at the moment, it seems like there’s a disconnect between what the player wants it to be and what teams think it is.”