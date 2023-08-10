James Harden ‘Will Probably Don Clippers Colorways’: Sixers Analyst

James Harden “will probably don” Los Angeles Clippers colorways according to Philadelphia 76ers analyst Nicolas Kyle Pring of The Sixer Sense — who believes the summer-long trade saga will finally conclude based on recent reporting.

“Unless a team somehow comes up with a better offer to entice Philadelphia while willingly absorbing the risk of getting Harden only for him to walk away for nothing in the summer of 2024, Harden will most probably don the Clippers’ colorways next season,” Pring wrote. “It’s certainly regrettable that the Philadelphia 76ers have to embrace a sudden change after posting a still-strong campaign last season, but the franchise simply has to move forward and try to mount another title bid next season before looking at their manifold options in the following year.”

CBS Sports Jasmyn Wimbish reports that a three-team Harden trade could be the ultimate direction.

“If the Clippers don’t want to give up too much for Harden, there’s the potential that this deal would need to include a third team to get the Sixers what they want in return for him,” Wimbish prefaced before saying, “Multi-team deals are tricky, but if L.A. is really enamored with the idea of bringing Harden in, then it’s something that could happen.”

Joel Embiid to Do ‘Everything’ Amidst James Harden Rumors

Joel Embiid will reportedly do everything he can for the Sixers amidst the Harden trade rumors, as ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne revealed on August 10.

"He wants to come back in the best shape of his life… That is a goal that he has set… His mentality is, he's going to give everything that he has to the Sixers this year."@ramonashelburne on Joel Embiid's mindset heading into this season 🗣️pic.twitter.com/TpMb53GtNo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 10, 2023

“His mentality is that he is going to give everything he has to the Sixers this year,” Shelburne said. “That includes putting his arm around James Harden, that includes trying to lift Tyrese Maxey up, that includes inviting all of those guys to his wedding.”

Embiid is reportedly involved with Harden trade discussions.

“Joel Embiid is very involved in those discussions going forward with the 76ers,” Shelburne said. “I think when we talk about this year, it doesn’t necessarily mean at the end of this year, he asks out. It means this year is very important because they’ve gotta get a squad together for the long haul if they want to keep Joel Embiid happy and in the fold.”

Analyst: James Harden Would Be ‘Perfect Fit’ With Clippers

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel believes Harden would be a “perfect fit” with the Clippers alongside max contract stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

“With Kawhi and George fully healthy entering the new season and the Western Conference being wide open, Harden would fit in perfectly,” Siegel prefaced before saying, “Not to mention, the Clippers have been searching for a lead guard through the years that can command their offense and take pressure off of their two All-Stars.”

Siegel also believes the fit with former Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets teammate Russell Westbrook, a fellow former MVP in his own right, will be seamless.

“Bringing in Harden really wouldn’t change much for Westbrook either, especially since the two played alongside one another years ago on the Thunder and since they can both take on a primary facilitating role,” Siegel wrote.