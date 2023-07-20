James Harden Sends Cryptic Message After Trade Request From Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden are at an impasse, and it appears their standoff is only going to get uglier. With his trade request as highly publicized as it is, Harden decided to post a rather cryptic message on his personal Instagram story saying, “Been comfortable for so long. It’s time to get uncomfortable.”

It’s likely Harden is referring to the standoff itself, as the Sixers have steadfastly kept him around since he opted in until they find a deal they like. It is around this exact time that Harden has removed the Sixers from both his Instagram and Twitter bios.

James Harden removing everything Sixers affiliated in his bio on socials 👀 pic.twitter.com/HlFZXyBuJf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 20, 2023

This saga will play out until one side decides that they’ve had enough. Harden has made trade requests in the past and is not afraid to get his hands dirty. Morey also seems willing to play hardball, much like he did with Ben Simmons.

James Harden Will Attend Training Camp: Report

On July 18, NBA Insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that as the saga continues between Harden and the Sixers, the former is expected to attend training camp but added that it may not be too pretty for the Sixers if and when he does.

“Harden is expected at this point to report to training camp, according to league sources. You can cause far more headaches for the organization you’re trying to leave by showing up, as opposed to staying home.”

Fischer detailed Harden’s previous antic after making his past trade requests while adding that Harden’s trade to the Los Angeles Clippers appears likely.

“With both the Rockets and Nets, Harden made various trips away from the team for various nightlife activities. He made Brooklyn feel it had no other option but to trade him to the Sixers before the 2022 trade deadline or risk losing him for nothing. With Philadelphia, Harden’s side is very much of the belief joining the Clippers is not a matter of if, but when.”

Unlike with Simmons back in 2021, the Sixers are on the clock with trading Harden since he’s on an expiring contract.

Tim Hardaway Criticizes James Harden

NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway criticized Harden on “The Canton Show” on July 19, specifically criticizing Harden’s priorities.

"James Harden is looking out for James Harden, he's not looking out for a team. He doesn't care about championships!" — @HardawaySr 😳 pic.twitter.com/v8Js4XROoh — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) July 19, 2023

“James Harden wants to do what James Harden wants to do. He’s looking out for James Harden. He’s not looking out for a team. He wants to get paid as much money as he can. He really doesn’t care about championships,” Hardaway said.

Hardaway said that Harden is stuck with the Sixwrs because of his decline, which will lead to a complicated situation for him.

“I think he’s declining right now. I think his game is declining, and I think other teams are like, ‘Well, we don’t need him.’ I think he put himself in a corner, and it’s his fault. Now he’s going to have to live with it. He’s going to have to play for the 76ers until they get a deal done that’s right for them. Until then, I think it’s going to be the same way as Ben Simmons and that whole situation.”