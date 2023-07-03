Analyst Floats Possible Sixers Trade Involving James Harden & Damian Lillard

The Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with a tough predicament with James Harden opting into his contract, hoping to be traded away. The Portland Trail Blazers are dealing with a tough predicament with Damian Lillard demanding a trade. Bleacher Reports’ Eric Pincus floated a trade that could resolve the issue for both teams.

Pincus started by explaining how the Sixers could potentially use Harden to acquire Lillard.

“The Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with Harden wanting a trade. Of the few players in the NBA who can match his star power, Lillard’s among them. With Harden and one additional player (Jaden Springer, Furkan Korkmaz, Danuel House Jr., etc.), the 76ers can get enough outgoing salary to match Lillard,” Pincus wrote

Pincus then added who the Trail Blazers could trade Harden to, knowing the likelihood that Harden wouldn’t want to play for them.

“Would the Blazers want Harden? More importantly, given his expiring contract and propensity to demand trades, does Harden want Portland? Assuming not, Harden could go to Los Angeles (believed to be his top choice), but the Clippers would need to come up with the primary compensation to Portland.

Pincus previewed what the Clippers could potentially give to Portland in a trade.

“L.A. has first-rounders in 2028 and 2030, and players like Terance Mann, Bones Hyland, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Ivica Zubac, and Marcus Morris Sr. The team has prospects like Kobe Brown (No. 30), Amir Coffey, Brandon Boston Jr., and Jason Preston.”

Sixers Refusing to Include Tyrese Maxey in Trade

After Lillard’s trade request was reported, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Sixers would be among the teams interested in him.

“The Heat, Clippers, and 76ers are three teams that will have interest in exploring trades for Lillard, sources tell ESPN. The Blazers are expected to value deals that would bring them back young players and draft assets,” Wojnarowski wrote via his personal Twitter.

The Heat, Clippers and 76ers are three teams that will have interest in exploring trades for Lillard, sources tell ESPN. The Blazers are expected to value deals that would bring them back young players and draft assets. https://t.co/5KM6EF4RRT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

NBA Insider Jake Fischer added that the Sixers would not include Maxey in any deal for Lillard.

“Have heard pretty consistently that the Sixers have no interest in putting Tyrese Maxey in any trade conversations, including a potential pursuit for Damian Lillard. Philadelphia, and other teams, are of the belief the Miami Heat are Lillard’s preferred destination,” Fischer wrote via his personal Twitter.

The Sixers are clearly high on Maxey, but excluding him from any trade for Lillard likely means they’re not getting him.

Sixers Looking for More Depth

The Sixers have lost Georges Niang, Shake Milton, and Jalen McDaniels this offseason. Despite that, they’ve been on the lookout for new players in their rotation. On July 1, Chris Haynes reported that Patrick Beverley signed a one-year deal with the team.

Free agent guard Pat Beverley has reached an agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year, $3.2 million deal, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2023

They haven’t signed anyone else since, but Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on July 2 that the Sixers were among the teams interested in Malik Beasley.

“Lakers free agent guard Malik Beasley has drawn interest from the Sixers, Suns, Raptors, Mavericks, Bucks, and Warriors, league sources told HoopsHype.”

The Sixers still have to resolve the Harden issue, but it’s clear that they want to build a winner around Joel Embiid.