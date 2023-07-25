Sixers’ James Harden Dishes on Damian Lillard Trade Request

With Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers at a standstill, James Harden, who’s at a similar impasse with the Philadelphia 76ers, gave his thoughts on the situation while talking with USA Today Sports.

Harden explained why he understands both sides’ stances on the matter, saying that both sides want what’s best for them.

James Harden on Dame Lillard situation: “I wouldn’t want an organization to send someone somewhere where they wouldn’t [want to] be… But then you don’t want to give that player away for nothing. So I get both sides.”#BrotherlyLove (Via: @USATODAY)pic.twitter.com/fsZMSYVw8F — Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) July 25, 2023

“I see both sides to where it’s—because I went through it—and I mean to where the organization wants to do what’s best for them. They don’t want to just give a player that basically is one of the best players they’ve ever had in their organization away for nothing or for less than, you know what I mean? So I get the organization side, and then I get the player side as far as wanting to play, wanting to be somewhere, whether it’s because it’s the right situation for you, for your family, or yourself, or whatever that person is going through.”

Harden elaborated further on how the situation is a catch-22 for both sides, knowing what they want and how they could resolve the issue.

“I wouldn’t want an organization to send somewhere where they wouldn’t be because you’ve built a real relationship with that person. That person has done so many great things for your organization, your franchise. But then you don’t want to give that player away for nothing. So I get both sides. So just find a balance, meet in the middle, and hopefully, both sides can come to an agreement.

Austin Rivers Calls Out James Harden in Rant

With the trade requests going on right now, Austin Rivers ranted about how stars have to accept that teams may not send them where they want to go because they agreed to their deals with their teams. He also called out Harden and Ben Simmons in said rant.

"If you were a free agent, then you could choose where you were gonna go… This started with James [Harden] and Ben [Simmons] and all these guys doing this sh*t. It's bad for the league." Austin Rivers on Damian Lillard's trade demand (via ringernba/TT)pic.twitter.com/IsBfRAlace — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 24, 2023

“Regardless of how good of a player you are, man, the NBA is a privilege. And if you are a free agent, then you can choose where you’re gonna go. That’s the business, but when you’re not, you signed a deal, man. That’s part of the business, bro. If you get traded somewhere like, you gotta go play, man. You know what I mean? This started with like James and Ben (Simmons) and all these guys doing it.”

Rivers then explained why this is bad for the NBA in general.

“This s*** is bad for the league. This is why our CBA deal that we just signed, and I don’t want to get heavy into that. That thing is, don’t get me f***ing started on that deal that we got going because it’s top-heavy.”

Clippers Refuse to Trade Terrence Mann for James Harden

Since Harden’s opt-in and trade request, it’s been reported that he wants to be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported that the Clippers want him too, but they don’t want to part with Terrence Mann for him.

“For weeks, Sixers officials have been canvassing the NBA for a satisfactory offer. It isn’t there. The Clippers, Harden’s preferred destination, are interested. But not, it seems, at the cost of Terance Mann and what’s left of their first-round draft capital,” Mannix wrote.