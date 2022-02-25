James Harden Debut Revealed: Predicting Sixers’ New Starting 5

Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey hinted at it, then Joel Embiid confirmed that was “the plan.” Now one of the most plugged-in reporters around has made it official: James Harden will make his Sixers’ debut on Friday night.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Harden will take the court for the first time with his new against the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 25 at 8 p.m. The 10-time All-Star had been nursing left hamstring tightness and hasn’t suited up since February 2.

Harden averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 assists, 8.0 rebounds in 44 games this season for the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers are on a two-game road trip so he’ll have to wait until March 2 to make his home debut at Wells Fargo Center.

“These fans are the best fans in the NBA,” Harden said of Sixers fans at his introductory press conference. “Ride or die, probably the best fans in the NBA, I’m just happy they’re on my side. And not getting booed like the opposing team. I’m excited, just the atmosphere here, going into that arena, it’s going to be something special.”

for the first time, your bell ringer… Philadelphia 76er…JAMES HARDEN!! pic.twitter.com/6dZR5kvfyW — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 16, 2022

The Sixers are also expected to have Willie Cauley-Stein on the bench. He’ll slide into the backup center spot vacated by Andre Drummond. The 7-footer hasn’t played since November 27 after being waived by the Dallas Mavericks. Cauley-Stein averaged 1.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 18 games this season.

Looking at New Projected Starting 5

The biggest question remaining with Harden’s debut locked in stone is what does the new lineup look like? It seems pretty safe to expect Doc Rivers to roll out a smaller starting five featuring Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, and Matisse Thybulle. Maxey would play the one (point guard), with Harden serving as a versatile two (shooting guard) who would man the primary ball-handling duties on pick-and-rolls. Harris keeps his spot at the four (power forward), with Thybulle taking over as the full-time three (small forward). Average height: 6-foot-6.

For the first time your starting 5 for the Philadelphia 76ers.yeah can't wait till Friday. been a Sixers fan for 62 yrs. https://t.co/iOSXd5LuMg pic.twitter.com/Nw6WZadQI4 — Robert adams (@Roberta56397160) February 22, 2022

There is one other option for Rivers, though. He could start Danny Green at the three and move Thybulle to the two. Harden would run the point in that lineup, with Maxey coming off the bench in the “Microwave” role he thrived in last season. That starting five all depends on how healthy Green’s hamstring is feeling after the All-Star break. The 34-year-old has been on a minutes restriction for the majority of the year.

Doc Rivers says the plan is for at least two of James Harden, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey to be out on the court at all times, to ensure Philadelphia has consistent offensive threats out there at all times. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 24, 2022

Other long-shot combinations include Georges Niang over Thybulle at the three. Or Shake Milton over Maxey at the one. The latter might sound ridiculous on first glance, but it would keep Maxey’s contagious energy on the second unit where he could be the primary scorer.

Harden Has Highest-Selling Jersey in NBA

Harden will make his debut wearing No. 1 for the Sixers. It’s the highest-selling jersey in the NBA since the trade deadline on February 10. And the Sixers are the best-selling team during that same period.

The sales data was pulled by Fanatics, the official e-commerce partner of both the NBA and WNBA and a company coincidentally owned by Sixers minority owner Michael Rubin. Unfortunately, there are currently no City Edition Spectrum jerseys available in Harden’s No. 1 but Fanatics promised “more inventory” was coming in stock soon.