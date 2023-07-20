James Harden Dragged by NBA Hall of Famer: ‘He Really Doesn’t Care’

James Harden has his fair share of critics. Among those said critics are NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway, who publicly criticized the Philadelphia 76ers star for looking out more for himself than he does for his team.

During his appearance on “The Carton Show” on July 19, Hardaway dragged Harden, saying that winning is not a priority for Harden as much as money itself is.

"James Harden is looking out for James Harden, he's not looking out for a team. He doesn't care about championships!" — @HardawaySr 😳 pic.twitter.com/v8Js4XROoh — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) July 19, 2023

“James Harden wants to do what James Harden wants to do. He’s looking out for James Harden. He’s not looking out for a team. He wants to get paid as much money as he can. He really doesn’t care about championships,” Hardaway said.

The Hall of Famer added that teams don’t want Harden because he’s not the player he used to be.

“I think he’s declining right now. I think his game is declining, and I think other teams are like, ‘Well, we don’t need him.’ I think he put himself in a corner, and it’s his fault. Now he’s going to have to live with it. He’s going to have to play for the 76ers until they get a deal done that’s right for them. Until then, I think it’s going to be the same way as Ben Simmons and that whole situation.”

Tim Hardaway was a five-time all-star who spent his prime primarily with the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat. He was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

James Harden Plans to Report to Training Camp: Report

On July 19, NBA Insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that despite his trade request, Harden plans to attend training camp if he remains a Sixers until then.

“Harden is expected at this point to report to training camp, according to league sources. You can cause far more headaches for the organization you’re trying to leave by showing up, as opposed to staying home.”

Fischer added that Harden’s behavior following previous trade requests was what got them granted and that Harden’s trade to the Los Angeles Clippers appears to be coming.

“With both the Rockets and Nets, Harden made various trips away from the team for various nightlife activities. He made Brooklyn feel it had no other option but to trade him to the Sixers before the 2022 trade deadline or risk losing him for nothing. With Philadelphia, Harden’s side is very much of the belief joining the Clippers is not a matter of if, but when.”

The Holdup in a James Harden-Clippers Trade

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported that while Harden’s interest in the Clippers is mutual, the reason why no deal has been agreed upon is because of the little the Clippers have to offer.

“For weeks, Sixers officials have been canvassing the NBA for a satisfactory offer. It isn’t there. The Clippers, Harden’s preferred destination, are interested. But not, it seems, at the cost of Terance Mann and what’s left of their first-round draft capital,” Mannix wrote.

Because Harden is on an expiring deal, teams, in general, won’t have much interest in acquiring him with the risk of him fleeing after one season. The question will be which side blinks first between the Sixers and Clippers.