Insider Reveals Who Was ‘Driving Force’ Behind Sixers’ Firing Doc Rivers

The Philadelphia 76ers wasted no time after their season ended in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, as they fired Doc Rivers two days later. Following Rivers’ firing, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported who was responsible for Rivers’ firing.

“Several members of Rivers’ staff, sources said, have pointed to All-Star point guard James Harden — whom league personnel are expecting to decline his player option in search of a long-term contract — as a driving force behind Rivers’ departure,” Fischer reported.

Fischer added who are the likely candidates to replace Rivers as the Sixers head coach.

“At this juncture, Philadelphia’s process to replace former head coach Doc Rivers is not expected to grow beyond the Sixers’ initial list of (Mike) Budenholzer, (Monty) Williams, (Frank) Vogel, Philadelphia assistant Sam Cassell, former Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni and former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, sources told Yahoo Sports.”

If the Sixers intend to keep Harden, there may be extra incentive to hire D’Antoni as their next coach, knowing his history with Harden during their time with the Rockets.

Doc Rivers’ Firing Could Affect James Harden’s Decision

It’s been speculated ever since Adrian Wojnarowski’s initial report on Christmas Day 2022 that Harden may leave the Sixers for the Rockets. However, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that with Rivers now out as their head coach, that may impact Harden’s decision in free agency.

“Executives and agents in Chicago are buzzing about the future of the Philadelphia 76ers. The team’s firing of Doc Rivers Tuesday morning had several league sources in Chicago cautioning that James Harden’s much-rumored interest in returning to the Houston Rockets may not be such a shoo-in with Rivers gone in Philly,” Lowe reported.

Low added that even with Rivers fired, there is a strong mutual interest in a reunion between Harden and the Rockets.

“To be clear, Harden and the Rockets remain very much interested in the concept of a reunion,” Lowe said.

Lowe concluded by saying that the Rockets getting the fourth overall pick also could impact what direction the Rockets go in.

“Winning the lottery would have reoriented the entire franchise around Wembanyama — perhaps reducing their interest in Harden. Does dropping to No. 4 enflame it? Time will tell,” Lowe finished.

James Harden Will Decline Player Option

Even though this was expected to happen, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported that Harden will decline his player option.

“Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden intends to decline his $35.6 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer in order to secure a long-term deal,” Haynes said.

Haynes then explained why the Sixers are the logical team for Harden.

“At the moment, the Sixers are the only logical option, coming off a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference in the regular season. But the dynamic in Philadelphia will undoubtedly change next season, considering the Sixers have to find the right coach after dismissing Doc Rivers.”

Though Haynes reaffirmed that Harden may end up with the Rockets, he also added what Harden specifically wants in his next team.

“The Houston Rockets have long been a rumored destination, but sources say Harden will only entertain suitors that present a competitive roster and the basketball freedom for the star to be himself,” Haynes said.