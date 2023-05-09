James Harden Exit May Lead to Joel Embiid Requesting Trade From Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers could suffer a potentially serious blow should James Harden leave them in free agency, but they have even more on their plate if Joel Embiid isn’t happy with Harden’s departure.

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report wrote about how multiple starting lineups in the NBA could look very different. The Sixers were named among the teams that fit under the category, “Free Agency Could Change Everything,” where he explained how Harden potentially leaving the Sixers in free agency could lead to Embiid requesting a trade.

“James Harden (player option) can throw Philly’s starting five—and entire future—into a tailspin if he bolts for Houston. Maybe Joel Embiid requests a trade if his co-star exits. And maybe the Sixers, by extension, are forced to look at moving everyone other than Tyrese Maxey as a result,” Favale said.

Favale added that should Harden stay with the Sixers, the team also has Tobias Harris and Maxey as possible trade chips.

“Don’t discount stark changes if Harden re-signs, either. Harris’ expiring deal will be good salary-matching fodder, and Maxey is a blue-chip card Philly can play if it’s looking to make a blockbuster splash.”

James Harden’s Connection to Jalen Green May Lead to Exit

With all the speculation surrounding if Harden will leave the Sixers to return to his previous team, the Houston Rockets, Ari Alexander of Click2Houston.com reported that Harden’s return is being treated as inevitable.

“What I’ve heard in league circles is similar to what many Rockets fans are reading — that James Harden’s return is being treated as an inevitability. Harden has one year remaining on his deal with the 76ers but is expected to opt out and either seek a new deal or sign with the Rockets,” Alexander said.

Alexander added Harden is comfortable in Houston because of the many connections he has there, including the one he has with Rockets guard Jalen Green.

“Harden is very comfortable in Houston, with a home, restaurant, and all of his favorite haunts. He’s said to have (a) good relationship with Jalen Green (they’re close through both typical basketball events and as faces of Adidas Basketball, where Green regularly wears Harden’s signature shoes).”

Longer Deal Could Sway James Harden to Rockets

While previewing Harden’s free agency, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report mentioned the pros and cons of the Sixers paying Harden the contract he wants this summer.

“The franchise can afford a significant tax bill in the immediate term since Tobias Harris will come off after this next season (heading into his final year at $39.3 million). Still, keeping payroll down won’t be easy, with over $50 million per season committed to Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey expecting a healthy extension this offseason,” Pincus said.

Pincus said that what could sway Harden to re-join the Rockets is if they offer a longer deal than the Sixers, coupled with some of their other benefits.

“A shorter deal for Harden may appeal more to the franchise, but that may drive him to look elsewhere, including a potential return to the Houston Rockets. Houston has the cap room to offer a four-season $201.7 million maximum contract. While Philadelphia can beat that, that may be more than the franchise is willing to provide—and with no state taxes in Texas, Harden may net more with the Rockets.”