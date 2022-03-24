Sixers Issued Warning on James Harden’s Future Tenure in Philly

The Philadelphia 76ers landed their guy in James Harden, and while things have been going well for the team, the superstar guard has shown some warning signs.

After two strong games against the New York Knicks after coming over in the trade, Harden has turned back into the streaky scorer he was with the Nets. Some games he’ll hit over half of his show and some he’ll hit under 40 percent, with the most recent showing of this coming in the win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

At this stage in his career, Harden still has a lot of value to offer to a team, and his playmaking ability is something that’s well appreciated, especially by players like Matisse Thybulle.

However, he’s due for a massive extension after the season if he declines his player option, and there’s a good chance of that happening if he’s looking for one more big pay day before retirement.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley warns the Sixers shouldn’t be inclined to offer a massive extension to Harden due to his age and the fact that his prime could be coming to an end.

Harden Extension an Issue?

Buckley argues Harden’s recent commitment issues are something to be aware of before throwing big money at him. He forced his way out of Houston and Brooklyn, and while he seems happy in Philadelphia, there’s no telling if that’ll remain the case.

Signing a five-year deal in the offseason would take him into the twilight of his career, and there’s really no way to tell what type of player he’ll be by then. He’d also be making $60 million by the end of that deal. Buckley lays out the problem with that:

That’s an astronomic amount to pay any player that age—well, anyone not named LeBron James, at least—but it’s particularly risky for someone who might already be showing decline. Some might assign his (relatively) sagging stats to chemistry or conditioning issues, but the reality is: He is averaging his fewest points since 2011-12. His 41.6 field-goal percentage is the second-worst of his career. His 33.5 three-point percentage is the lowest he has ever posted. His 19.1 turnover percentage is his second-highest, and his 0.152 win shares per 48 minutes are his second-fewest.

Harden will almost certainly command a big paycheck in the offseason, and if the Sixers don’t give it to him, then somebody else will. Philadelphia might feel pressured into an extension considering they gave up Ben Simmons, but there’s a chance that things might not work out for them.

What Should They Do?

The Sixers are backed into a bit of a corner because if Harden does decide to walk, who would step up to replace him? Tyrese Maxey is developing fast, but Harden will still leave big shoes to be filled.

With big money tied up in Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, it’s tough for the Sixers to make room for somebody else if Harden walks, but that could be the scenario they are left dealing with if they don’t want to extend him. It’ll be a tough decision, and it could get even tough depending on how the rest of the season plays out.

