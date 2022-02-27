Sixers Destroy Knicks: ‘Drunk’ James Harden Makes Franchise History

The Philadelphia 76ers are 2-0 during the James Harden Era. The 10-time All-Star guided his new team to a 125-109 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. It was beautiful to watch.

Harden recorded his first triple-double in a Sixers’ uniform: 29 points, 10 rebounds, 16 assists. The bearded guard did it on 8-of-14 shooting while going 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. Harden also added five steals for good measure to become the first player in franchise history with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, 15 assists, and five steals in a game. He also became the first player since Allen Iverson to record 15 points and 10 assists in a first half.

The scary part? Harden doesn’t even know the Sixers’ offense yet.

“I really only know a couple plays, I’m just out there wingin’ it, honestly,” Harden told reporters, via Rich Hofmann, “and just trying to make the best decision as far as my playmaking ability each possession.”

When asked if he heard the cheers from Sixers fans when he grabbed his 10th rebound to record the triple-double late in the fourth quarter, Harden laughed. He definitely did.

“Everybody was telling me to get it. I didn’t know why,” Harden said. “Ten rebounds? Alright, whatever. I was just so focused on winning the game, man, and just trying to play well and get guys involved and do things each and every possession.”

James Harden Sixer career: 27 PTS | 8 REB | 12 AST | 58 FG% | 71 3P%

Harden Posts Hilarious Instagram After Victory

Harden is slowly starting to show his personality after two games. First, he displayed a new scoring celebration with Joel Embiid that quickly went viral and then the California native shared a hilarious Instagram post. In it, Harden can be seen falling backward into the chairs on the Sixers’ bench. He captioned it with: “Drunk at the bar!” Perfect. He gets Philly.

It’s all smiles for everyone in the Sixers’ locker room these days. Harden’s arrival has turned them into a legit championship contender as he and Embiid dole out “scary minutes” on the regular. Watch out for the future Hall of Famer who was recently named to the 75th Anniversary Team.

“I am still not complacent,” Harden said. “I’m still not comfortable. Once it’s all said and done and I don’t play anymore, I want to be up there with the best to ever do it. Top 75 is a great start.”

Harden’s presence has opened up wide open shots for all his teammates, especially Embiid. The All-Star center finished with 37 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and four blocks against New York. Unstoppable, literally.

“Unstoppable. I mean, what are you really going to do?,” Embiid said. “He’s a great passer and he’s someone who attracts a lot of attention so you gotta make a decision, do you stay on me? Or do you stay on him?”

That’s a tough call to make in the heat of the moment. And Harden and Embiid are even scarier in transition.

Harden Ready to Get ‘Turnt’ at Wells Fargo Center

The Sixers have two days off before returning home to the friendly confines of the Wells Fargo Center. They’ll tip it off at 7:30 p.m. on March 2 in a rematch with the Knicks. It’ll mark Harden’s first game in front of the Philly faithful, and he couldn’t be more excited to show them what everyone believes is the missing piece to the championship puzzle.

“We’re overly confident with the group that we have,” Harden said, via John Clark. “I’m looking forward to Wednesday, man. Tonight felt like we was in Philly, but that crowd … it’s going to be turnt in there, and I’m ready for it.”