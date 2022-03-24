James Harden Provides Injury Update After Lakers ‘Beat Him Up’

The Philadelphia 76ers escaped Staples Center with a 126-121 win over the Lakers on Wednesday night. The game was a lot closer than it should have been considering Lebron James and Anthony Davis were both missing in action. Still, a win is a win is a win.

More importantly, James Harden appears to be fine after suffering a leg injury late in the third quarter. The 10-time All-Star went down hard while driving into the paint and immediately clutched his right knee in pain. Harden headed to the locker room with 31.8 seconds left before returning later in the fourth quarter.

The Sixers guard addressed what happened during his post-game media availability (via NBC Sports Philadelphia ) after the game. He hurt his quadriceps muscle.

“It’s a little sore, I just got kneed in the quad,” Harden told reporters. “Felt like I was getting beat up a little bit tonight, but it’s a part of it, you know, what I mean? Luckily, it wasn’t nothing too serious. It was painful when it happened and it’s a little sore now. But, hopefully, tomorrow just do some recovery and be ready to go for Friday.”

Harden confirmed it was the same left leg – odd since he grabbed his right knee and not the left one — that has hobbled him since early February. He sat out Monday night’s game against the Miami Heat due to left hamstring tightness. It doesn’t matter as long as he’s not seriously injured. Which he’s not.

“Yeah, it was the same leg, that’s why I said I felt like I was getting a little beat up,” Harden said. “But it is what it is, guys played well, obviously we wanted to play a lot better especially defensively. We allowed them [Lakers] confidence early and they just kept that confidence throughout the course of the game, but we’ll take the win and we just got to continue to get better and build in these last games we got before the playoffs.”

Tyrese Maxey’s Star Continues to Shine

Tyrese Maxey stamped his star on the Philly faithful following a heroic performance against Miami. He scored 13 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter to fuel an improbable 113-106 victory. Two nights later, the second-year guard dazzled again and scored eight points in the fourth quarter against the Lakers. His final stat line: 8-of-14 from the field, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 21 points. Yes, he’s arrived.

“He works, so it doesn’t surprise anyone,” Harden said. “He wants it.”

The best part of Maxey’s sudden rise might be the way he goes about his business. He has fun. He makes people smile. And he does everything at 100 miles per hour, just like when he’s whizzing by defenders on the basketball court.

“He’s such a positive force,” head coach Doc Rivers said. “There’s certain guys that are sunshine. When Maxey walks in a room, the room gets brighter. He’s a man’s man. They know he’s good, very similar to [Rajon] Rondo when I was in Boston. [Kevin] Garnett and Paul [Pierce] and Ray [Allen], they said, ‘Wait a minute, second-year player, this guy can play.'”

Next Up, Los Angeles Clippers

The Sixers get another road date at Staples Center on Friday (March 25) against the Los Angeles Clippers. Doc Rivers’ former team, in case anyone forgot. It’ll be stop number two on their three-game West Coast swing, followed by a contest against the Phoenix Suns in the desert on Sunday (March 27) at 6 p.m.