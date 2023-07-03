Insider Reveals Likelihood of James Harden Playing for Sixers Again After Opt-In

James Harden is still technically a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Though he has opted in with the team with the hopes of being traded, the Sixers don’t have to grant his request. The question is whether he’ll play for them again if they don’t.

During his July 3 appearance on Yahoo Sports’ “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast with Vincent Goodwill, The Athletic’s Sam Amick revealed the likelihood of Harden ever playing for the Sixers again when he detailed a conversation with those in the Sixers’ organization.

“When I essentially asked the question of, ‘Is there a small percentage chance that you find a way for James to settle down, ala Kevin Durant last summer, and get him back on the court at the start of the season?’ That door, I was told, was shut right away. The Sixers understand that’s not happening.”

Amick was then told, “We’ll see,” when he asked if the Sixers will grant his trade request to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Again, this doesn’t mean Harden will be traded right away, even if that’s what he wants. The Sixers had a similar predicament with Ben Simmons. Their patience with that situation, despite the drama, led to the Harden trade. Since they’ve waited out these situations before, they may be willing to do it again.

James Harden ‘Extremely Upset’ With Sixers

Following Shams Charania’s report that Harden was opting into his deal to work out a trade, Amick gave the full details on why things turned out the way between Harden and the Sixers.

“Harden is, according to sources close to him, extremely upset at the way in which the Sixers handled his possible free agency and has made his dissatisfaction clear to the organization,” Amick wrote.

Amick added that, despite the Sixers replacing Doc Rivers with Nick Nurse, how the Sixers’ approached Harden’s free agency is what ultimately turned him off on returning.

“Many believed that the late-May hiring of Nick Nurse to replace Doc Rivers as coach would lead to Harden re-signing. But in the end, sources involved in the matter say, it was a series of silent Sixers signals sent in recent weeks that compelled Harden to pursue that goal elsewhere yet again.”

Sixers May Enter a ‘Gap Year’ Following James Harden Trade

With Harden on an expiring contract, it’s going to be difficult for the Sixers to recoup his value if and when they trade him.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks suggested that the Sixers should bring Joel Embiid into the trade talks involving Harden because he believes it’s a possibility the Sixers may enter the upcoming season with lower expectations with Harden gone, but it may be what’s best for the team long-term.

“I think you have to bring Joel Embiid into the equation where he has to be part of these trade talks as far as his input,” Marks said. “If you do a deal with the Clippers where let’s say, you’re taking back Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, and a first-round pick in 2030, Joel Embiid has to realize that next year’s going to be a gap year.”

Marks added how much worse he believes the Sixers could be next season following a Harden trade.

“You’re not competing like Milwaukee and Boston and Miami. This is going to be a step back year. It’s a gap year where maybe you’re fighting to get into the playoffs.”