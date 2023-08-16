Former James Harden Suitor Emerges as Possible Joel Embiid Suitor: Insider

For now, the Philadelphia 76ers don’t have to worry about Joel Embiid requesting a trade because, simply put, he hasn’t done so. However, that could change, and if it does, The Athletic’s Kelly Iko explained why the Houston Rockets would emerge as one of Embiid’s suitors on the August 14 episode of “The Athletic NBA Show.”

“Another team [to watch] is Houston, just because of the bond between Joel and Ime [Udoka],” Iko said. “Maybe in the next year or so… because obviously, if Joel stays this season and plays it out, that’s one thing.

Iko added another suitor who could join in should Embiid ask out.

“But moving forward, I do think New York and Houston are the two teams to watch if Joel said, ‘I want to leave, too.’”

The Rockets were reported to be a Harden suitor on Christmas Day 2022 by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. However, it appeared they changed course following the hiring of Udoka, as reported by The Athletic’s Sam Amick on June 29. Udoka was a Sixers assistant coach during the 2019-20 season, then became a Brooklyn Nets assistant coach the following season, which gave him experience with both Embiid and Harden.

Insider Says Joel Embiid Plays Role in Front Office Decisions

On August 9, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne revealed that Embiid has a say in the choices that the Sixers’ front office makes.

“He’s in very close communication with Daryl Morey and the front office. He and owner Josh Harris, talking about their plans and strategy for the future, and so their plan is we’ve got cap space after next year. Well, you better do something with that cap space,” Shelburne said.

Shelburne added why the Sixers are keeping Embiid in the loop on their decisions in the front office.

“Joel Embiid is very involved with all those discussions going forward with the 76ers, and I think when we talk about this year, it doesn’t necessarily mean at the end of this year, he asks out. It means this year is very important because they gotta get a squad together for the long haul if they want to keep Joel Embiid happy and in the fold. He’s very involved in all of those conversations with that front office.”

This is why what the Sixers do with Harden is important because it may very well factor into Embiid’s long-term future with the team.

Andre Iguodala Praises James Harden’s ‘Leverage’ Play

On “Gil’s Show,” former Sixer Andre Iguodala praised Harden for calling Daryl Morey a liar, singling out utilizing Harden’s leverage.

Andre Iguodala talks about why James Harden went at 76ers GM Daryl Morey. pic.twitter.com/bD4vC361AD — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) August 15, 2023

“When you go into a contract negotiation, know what your value is and how you can leverage yourself. Know what opportunities you have on the other side, like to your safety net,” Iguodala said. “What is James’ safety net? Daryl Morey has a history with China, where he can say something, and the backlash from what he says, it may not be any because there’s a history there with Morey and China.”

Iguodala then explained why doing so is a smart move on Harden’s part.

“It was a great move out of leverage by James, one, because it’s gonna be hard to discipline James, because what did he do wrong? Right? And James will sell some shoes. That’s ultimately why he’s over there,” Iguodala said.