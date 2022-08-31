James Harden Spotted on the Court with Sixers Trade Target

The Atlantic Division has seen some serious changes this summer. The Philadelphia 76ers went out and added key depth in the form of De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House, along with projected starter PJ Tucker. The Knicks added Jalen Brunson and are keeping an eye on Donovan Mitchell. The Celtics, fresh off a title run, added Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari. And all three of the Raptors, Celtics, and Sixers were linked to Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant this summer.

Durant, however, put his trade request on the shelf last week, announcing his willingness to move forward with the Nets.

Or maybe not?

On Tuesday, Durant was seen working out with James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Trae Young. The star-studded cast got in a few solid runs as the summer winds down and training camp looms ahead.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant vs James Harden full run ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/wiwq6QdsWN — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) August 30, 2022

Durant and Harden Worked out Together Earlier in the Summer

This isn’t the first time the Harden-Durant tandem has taken the court together this offseason. Earlier in August, the two were seen shooting together in Barcelona.

James Harden and KD working out together in Barcelona👀 pic.twitter.com/bgTBQMZo9K — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) August 11, 2022

The footage of Harden and Durant working out together surfaced around the same time that the Sixers registered some interest in the Nets legend. According to Ian Begley of SNY, “there were high-ranking members of the Sixers who’ve felt strongly about engaging with Brooklyn on a Durant trade.”

Durant and Harden famously played together (or, well, spent more time not playing together) in Brooklyn before the latter was traded to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons.

And according to NBA insider Bill Simmons, it was that very overseas rendezvous that led the Sixers to start exploring the possibility of bringing Durant to the City of Brotherly Love.

“KD and Harden,” Simmons said on The Bill Simmons Podcast earlier in August, “this is what I heard: They don’t talk after the trade. They basically go radio silent on each other. They run into each other. They hang out all weekend. And by the end of the weekend, KD is sniffing around on Philly.”

Durant-Harden-Irving Trio Rarely Played Together

The fact that Durant, Harden, and Irving worked out together is mildly amusing considering the fact that the three played together in Brooklyn. And by played together, I mean the exact opposite.

The trio famously formed one of the most formidable Big Threes in basketball history. But their greatness was limited to “on paper.” Durant, Harden, and Irving only played 16 games together over the course of a season-and-a-half.

Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving only played 16 games together. They went 13-3. pic.twitter.com/jIzNo6PAHO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2022

Those 16 games were impressive — the team went 13-3.

But between Durant’s injury woes and Irving’s vaccination status that held him out of games in New York, Toronto, and California, fans never got to see the squad in full force.

Even after replacing Harden with Simmons, the Nets were still ranked the No. 11 team heading into the season by ESPN. The Sixers, who are often linked to the Nets because of that trade, came in just one slot higher at No. 10.

And like the Nets, the Sixers still have quite a bit to prove when it comes to postseason performance. While the Sixers are in the midst of a championship window now, the club has yet to advance past the second round of the playoffs since Allen Iverson donned the Sixers jersey.