James Harden Sends Strong Message on Legacy Ahead of Sixers Playoff Run

James Harden has accomplished quite a bit since coming to the NBA. He’s won Most Valuable Player, he won three consecutive scoring titles from 2016 to 2019, he’s made 10 all-star teams, he’s up for his eighth All-NBA appearance, and, he even won Sixth Man of the Year.

However, when asked by Franklyn Calle of SLAM Magazine what accomplishment he’s proud of the most, Harden mentioned one milestone he has yet to reach as a player that could factor into the conversation down the line.

“The one I want,” Harden said to Calle, “hasn’t happened yet, so let’s revisit when I win a championship.”

Harden has only been to the NBA Finals once in his career, dating all the way back to 2012 when he played with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook on the Oklahoma City Thunder, where they lost to the Miami Heat in five games.

Besides the Thunder’s finals run in 2012, Harden has made three other appearances in the conference finals – 2011, 2015, and 2018.

While Harden still has yet to add a title to his resume, that could very well change with the Philadelphia 76ers upcoming playoff run.

James Harden Speaks Out on All-Star Snub

For the first time since 2013, Harden did not make the NBA All-Star team, making Joel Embiid the team’s lone all-star when the game was hosted in Salt Lake City, Utah. Harden gave his thoughts on not making the all-star team to Calle,

“I said it already, disrespectful!” Harden told Calle. “Most of the people that understand basketball get my value, but some just get bored with my numbers.”

Harden’s newly appointed agent and business confidant Troy Payne gave more detail on how Harden reacted that night he found out he wouldn’t be on the team.

“I saw his emotion [that night], but it was more hunger than anything. He wasn’t happy about it. He felt like he should have been in the game; he felt like he did enough to play, to be selected. I think it’s more of a perspective based on the years of his success. And it kind of hurt him. We were used to seeing James score at a high clip in terms of production in the basket, but he still was contributing in a different way at the same high level, it just wasn’t talked about enough.”

Nick Nurse’s Potential Departure Could Lead to Team Up

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that multiple coaches with a connection to Harden t0 including Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse – could potentially team up with him in a potential reunion with the Houston Rockets.

“Harden has loomed as a key target for the Rockets, sources told Yahoo Sports, with an opportunity to decline his player option with the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2023-24 campaign. And several potential coaching candidates — in addition to (Nick) Nurse — whom league personnel have connected to the Rockets have a shared history with Harden,” Fischer reported.

Fischer added that Raptors officials “have been openly evaluating Nurse’s current fit at the position after leading Toronto to its only championship in 2019.”

The Raptors were eliminated by the Chicago Bulls during their play-in game on April 12, making it the second time in the last three years that the Raptors have failed to make the playoffs, which could put Nurse’s future with the team in jeopardy.