Proposed James Harden Trade With Magic Dubbed Best Possible Package For Sixers

A James Harden trade package from the Orlando Magic proposed by Fadeaway World — one that would return Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, and Gary Harris to the Philadelphia 76ers according to The Magic Insider’s Kade Kimble.

“If the market is as bare as it seems, this could somehow be one of the best packages the team receives,” Kimble wrote of the Anthony-Fultz-Harris trio.

Even still, Kimble writes that the Sixers would be nothing without their second option, Harden, moving forward with this arrangement.

“Fultz and Anthony are rotational-level guards, and both have seen improvements in their careers with their time in Orlando,” Kimble prefaced before saying, “However, in this case, the 76ers lose their second option behind Embiid, and they’re nothing without that.”

Kimble struck a different tune from the Magic’s side of the transaction, however.

“For the Magic, Harden is a short-term solution that allows the team to unload that cap space at the end of the deal,” Kimble wrote. “Harden would help the team make their playoff return and potentially rejuvenate his career to boost his value ahead of his free agency.

“If the Magic is keen on the idea of Anthony Black being the point guard of the future, both Fultz and Anthony are expendable assets and retaining Jalen Suggs provides safety for the team.”

NBPA Defends James Harden After He Ripped Sixers PBO

Harden got himself into hot water by making derogatory comments about Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey in which the guard called the executive a “liar” and claimed he would never play for an organization Morey was a part of.

James Harden: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2023

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said during an Adidas media event in China on August 14. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

In response, the league fined Harden $100,000; causing the National Basketball Players Association to fire back with a statement condemning the penalty.

“We respectfully disagree with the league’s decision to discipline James Harden for recent comments he made, which we believe do not violate the rule against public trade demands,” the NBPA said in a statement on August 22 announcing the decision. “We intend to file a grievance and have the matter heard by our Arbitrator.”

Analyst: There’s No Coming Back For James Harden

Yardbarker’s Adam Taylor believes that Harden has sealed his fate as someone who may not be able to recover from a third trade demand in three years.

“There’s no coming back from his current situation with the Sixers,” Taylor prefaced before saying, “Harden has ensured his position is untenable. However, he hasn’t ensured he will be traded. Instead, he’ll find himself going cap-in-hand to teams around the league with promises that things will be different this time. We all know the truth, though.

“And, for front offices around the league, it’s a case of ‘fool me once, fool me twice.’ Harden’s NBA future has never been so uncertain, and shockingly, it’s all his own doing.”

Taylor does note that other teams likely won’t be scared off from at least negotiating with the Sixers to find a fit for the contract-year floor general. At this point, Philadelphia needs to mine even modest value for their former MVP and move on.