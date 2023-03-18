Sixers James Harden Sounds Off on Passing NBA Legends

When the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Charlotte Hornets on March 17, James Harden surpassed Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy among the NBA’s all-time assist leaders, as he is now ranked no. 20 with 6,960 career assists before the Sixers took on the Indiana Pacers.

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer noted that Harden had passed Sixers legend Allen Iverson and another Celtics legend Ray Allen on the all-time scoring list earlier this season, as he is now ranked no. 25 with 24,605 career points. After the Sixers beat the Hornets, Harden talked about what it’s like to pass some of the NBA’s greatest players.

“It’s going to be something to where you got some of the greatest basketball players whether it’s assists or scoring to ever touch a basketball,” Harden told reporters, per Pompey. “So it’s a blessing and an honor to be in those conversations and continue to climb up those ladders.”

To get into the top 20 among players in total points scored, Harden has to pass Patrick Ewing, Jerry West, Reggie Miller, Alex English, and Vince Carter. To get into the top 15 among players in total assists, Harden has to pass Tony Parker, Tim Hardaway, Terry Porter, Lenny Wilkens, and Maurice Cheeks.

At 33 years old, Harden has some time left to get even higher on both lists.

Klay Thompson Relishes Playing Against James Harden

After the Golden State Warriors defeated the Phoenix Suns on March 13, Klay Thompson talked about how much he enjoys going up against the league’s best shooting guards, naming Harden in the process.

“I felt great,” Thompson said of his performance against the Suns via the Warriors’ official YouTube channel. “It’s the best I’ve felt all season. I cherish playing the other great twos like (Devin Booker) and Harden [and] DeMar (DeRozan). Whoever it is. I mean, when you get those matchups with the best players at your position, it’s just going to bring the best out of you. And, as a competitor, that’s what you seek.”

Harden and Thompson used to duke it out quite a bit back when the former played for the Houston Rockets. Even though they faced off in the playoffs multiple times, Thompson and the Warriors emerged victorious every single time.

James Harden Calls Joel Embiid One of the Best Centers Ever

After the Sixers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, Harden explained how his skillset makes him one of the best centers ever.

“That’s why he’s one of the best bigs to ever play the game,” James Harden told reporters, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen a big like him as far as the ways — he can handle the ball, he can shoot it, he can be powerful. I’m just happy he’s on my team.”

Harden added that the job of both Embiid and the rest of the Sixers roster is to make each other’s lives easier.

“We’re on the same team, but just trying to find ways every single day to make his job easier and make our job easier,” Harden said. “He’s doing a good job of leading us.”