Oscar Winning Rapper’s Hilarious James Harden Costume Goes Viral

The aftermath of the Philadelphia 76ers game one loss to the Miami Heat has been tough after the team fell 106-92 on Monday night. The media and fans alike have been sounding off on the Sixers’ struggles from game one.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers has drawn criticism for starting veteran DeAndre Jordan at center and saying after the game that he will continue to start despite the team being more successful when Jordan was off the floor.

The Sixer that has drawn the most criticism after game one has been James Harden. In game one Harden struggled with 16 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists. He shot just 5-13 from the field and 2-7 from three, while also committing five turnovers.

Music Video Parody

On Monday night rapper Juicy J came out with a music video for his new song “Step Back”. While that might sound newsworthy for a Sixers article, take a look below at how he was dressed in the video.

Do I look like James harden or no ? pic.twitter.com/KuKHIseR2X — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) May 3, 2022

If you can’t tell Juicy J is trying his best to look like Harden in the video. The reason the rapper is dressed like Harden is that he mentions him in the chorus of the song.

“Walking on the money, it’s a money carpet(step back), $13,000, James Harden. Shoot my shot, I don’t miss.”

It’s pretty clear that Juicy J didn’t do the video as a diss to Harden. He likely did it because of the lyrics and because the step back is one of Harden’s most often used moves.

Check out the hilarious video below, but be advised it’s NSFW.

Juicy J x Duke Deuce – Step Back (OFFICIAL VIDEO) Juicy J & Duke Deuce – Step Back Prod by: Juicy J & Lil Ju Made The Beat Directed by: Video God 2022-05-02T14:00:56Z

Juicy J is a long-time rapper that rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the group Three 6 Mafia. He along with DJ Paul, Crunchy Black, and Frayser Boy won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2006 with “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp”. The song was a part of the soundtrack for the movie “Hustle & Flow”.

Tough Road Ahead

The Sixers’ game one loss showed that the team is going to have a hard time competing with the Heat with Joel Embiid out of the lineup. With Embiid out, the Heat can put more defensive pressure on other players like Harden and Maxey.

While the Sixers crumbled in the second half in game one, it wasn’t all bad for the team. Philadelphia managed to lead at halftime 51-50 in game one but were outscored in the second half 56-41.

The Sixers were abysmal from three in game one shooting just 6-34 for 17.6% The Heat also outrebounded Philadelphia 47 to 37 and the Sixers 15 turnovers in the game led to 22 points for the Heat.

While the bright spots were few and far between one other positive note was Tobias Harris continued his strong postseason play. Harris had 27 points and 6 rebounds on 11-18 shooting in game one. Through the first seven playoff games, Harris has averaged 19.1 points and 9 rebounds while shooting 53.7% from the field and 41.2% from three.

The other good news for the Sixers is that the team remains hopeful that Joel Embiid could play in games three and four in Philadelphia. If the team has any chance of winning this series, they’ll need him back as soon as possible.