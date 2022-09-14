Sixers Star James Harden Reveals New Look

The Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a historic blockbuster last season when they landed James Harden in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummon, and a handful of picks.

The trade was heralded as one of those rare “win-win” deals for all parties involved. In Simmons, the Brooklyn Nets were thought to have landed a defensive ace to pair with offensive superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. And the Sixers got Harden, a pick and roll maestro, and former MVP to pair with Joel Embiid.

Six months later, the story has shifted ever so slightly. Simmons never did suit up for the Nets last season as he continued nursing an injured back. And while Harden gave the Sixers exhilarating moments last season (his 27-point and 12-assist debut included), he also completely disappeared when the Sixers needed him most (like his 15-point, five turnover stinker against the Raptors in the playoffs). Add in the fact that Harden has entered the past two regular seasons with serious questions about his fitness, and many fans were left worried about what to expect going forward.

So heading into the offseason, it was imperative that Harden prove that he was taking the summer seriously. Thankfully, he’s spent a considerable amount of time in the gym and even tossed aside a cake during his birthday bash last month.

But Harden has also spent the summer dabbling in his creative pursuits, including an appearance on the runways in New York over the weekend. The Sixers star posted a message about his new look on September 12.

Rick & Marni all year, on some fur shit. pic.twitter.com/KEy7V9UeY1 — James Harden (@JHarden13) September 12, 2022

The sweet threads are nice, but fashion is far from the only creative pursuit Harden’s announced this summer.

Harden Reveals New Wine Label: JHarden Wines

In addition to fashion, the Sixers star diversified his portfolio by adding a wine label to his accounts. The brand features a label with Harden’s unmistakable silhouette in a loud floral pattern.

Celebrating my 33rd birthday with a glass! LFG my @jhardenwines is finally on sale. Get it now on @vivino Link in bio! 🎈🍷 pic.twitter.com/EyO3qbD4hk — James Harden (@JHarden13) August 26, 2022

Harden adds the wine to an investment list that includes shares of the sports apparel brand Stance and the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash, two soccer franchises in the Lone Star State.

Adding the wine label should help offset the pay cut that Harden took earlier in the offseason to help revamp the team. Fortunately, he’s getting some help from GM Daryl Morey in the process.

Harden Has Spent the Summer Getting Ready for the Season

In the past, Harden has been denounced over the way his tenures with the Rockets and Nets ended. The lack of communication between the teams and Harden was a serious issue and part of Harden’s strategy to get out of dodge.

Fortunately, that hasn’t been a problem this summer. Head coach Doc Rivers sounded off on Harden’s communication with the team during the offseason.

“Too much,” Rivers explained when asked how much contact he has with Harden on The VC Show With Vince Carter in August. “Too much, he calls me too much — you can tell him that. He really does. It’s been great. He’s working — he’s working his butt off. I think about nine of the guys were in town last week, and they worked out every day together. When you start seeing that kind of stuff, that’s the guys. That’s the players getting each other. When you see that, that’s a good sign. He works out with our development guys, and they report back that he’s in great shape.”

All signs indicate Harden is bought in and ready to compete this season. In many ways, the team will only go as far as Harden, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris can take them.