James Harden Sends NSFW Message Following Sixers Report

James Harden had some things to say following a report about the ongoing tension between him and the Philadelphia 76ers. After ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne gave the inside scoop on what’s been going on between Harden and the Sixers on September 6, Harden took to Instagram to give his side on the matter.

On his Instagram story, Harden wrote, “Y’all gotta chill wit these reports,” with laughing emojis. He then added, “Imma start reporting s***,” with eyes emojis, which was aggregated by The Athletic’s Law Murray via his X account.

As the world turns mannnnnnn pic.twitter.com/xDBdVHKQt0 — Law Murray 📱 (@LawMurrayTheNU) September 6, 2023

Those weren’t the only comments Harden made via Instagram. When ESPN posted an excerpt from Shelburne’s article on their Instagram page in which Shelburne wrote the following:

“Commissioner Adam Silver was prepared to name James Harden as an injury replacement at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, sources told Ramona Shelburne. Days went by without Harden’s answer because he was ‘pouting.’ By the time Harden accepted, Silver moved on and named Pascal Siakam.”

Harden commented on ESPN’s Instagram post, deeming the report to be “lies,” as aggregated by Liberty Ballers Erin Grugan via her X account.

“Lies” – James Harden takes to ESPN’s Instagram comments regarding their claims that Harden ignored Adam Silver’s offer to be an injury replacement for the All-Star Game. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/jyDZTtQ7nE — Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) September 6, 2023

Harden missed the All-Star game for the first time since 2012 during his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Joel Embiid & Tyrese Maxey Still on Good Terms with Sixers

In Shelburne’s report, she wrote that both Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are still on good terms with the Sixers despite the drama that’s been going on with Harden.

“Thus far, Embiid has given the franchise assurances he is OK riding out the current drama with Harden, sources said. How long he gives them to resolve the matter remains to be seen,” Shelburne wrote. “Maxey has done the same, even waiting on a contract extension this summer so the franchise can preserve its ability to operate under the salary cap and improve the team in the future.”

Shelburne added both of them have remained in contact with Harden through all the drama.

“Both have been in touch with Harden throughout, maintaining their personal relationships. Embiid even invited Harden to his wedding in July,” Shelburne wrote.

Sixers Add Danny Green, David Duke Jr. to Roster

The Sixers will bring in a player they are familiar with this season, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported via his X account on September 5 that the Sixers have added Danny Green to their roster.

Free agent G Danny Green has agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 6, 2023

Green played for the Sixers from 2020 to 2022 before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. It was later reported by Liberty Ballers’ Paul Hudrick via his X account on September 6 that Green’s deal was nonguaranteed.

Danny Green’s contract with the Sixers is non-guaranteed, per source. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) September 6, 2023

That was not the only player the Sixers signed to the roster. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Gina Mizell reported via her X account that the Sixers signed former Brooklyn Nets guard David Duke Jr. to a training camp deal.

David Duke had agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Sixers, according to a league source. He played in 45 games for the Nets over the past two seasons,” Mizell wrote.

David Duke had agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Sixers, according to a league source. He played in 45 games for the Nets over the past two seasons. — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) September 6, 2023

It’s not a sure thing that either will be on the Sixers roster on opening night, or even if they do, that they’ll be on the team for the duration of the 2023-24 season.