Sixers Reveal New Offensive Wrinkle with James Harden

Keep questioning James Harden’s heart and desire to win, and he’s going to keep proving people wrong. The 10-time All-Star put his full bag on display during Tuesday’s 123-103 win, including a tight new wrinkle that could serve the Philadelphia 76ers really well down the stretch.

Harden took a few turns working in the post against Sacramento, throwing his weight around and finding shooters on the perimeter. The one-time MVP tallied three post-ups on the night and found Georges Niang open twice for easy buckets. Look for more of that moving forward.

“Just trying to find ways to be aggressive, whether it’s for myself or my teammates,” Harden said. “Correct if I’m wrong but all three of them were pass-outs for shots. [They were]. I’m just trying to bait the defense and be aggressive and score the basketball. Georges shot the ball well tonight, just trying to find a different element to be aggressive in.”

I think James Harden has had three post ups tonight. Not sure he's posted up that many times … ever? Two of them led to wide-open Georges Niang threes. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) December 14, 2022

Head coach Doc Rivers added more context to Harden’s post-up moves after revealing that it’s something they worked on this summer at training camp. Ultimately, Rivers wants Harden to run the “tight pick-and-roll” with Joel Embiid.

“That’s something we worked on, that could be really good for us,” Rivers said. “The post-up to the pick-and-roll, that tight pick-and-roll is a hard play to guard. James, it’s funny we talked about it this summer, now that he’s doing it … Joel and him have a pretty good rhythm in it. That could be a really good thing down the stretch for us.”

Harden Addresses Pace of Play, Adjusting for Injuries

Harden played arguably his best game of the season on Tuesday: 21 points, 15 assists, 7 rebounds for a +24 in the box score. He was efficient. He was aggressive. And he got multiple teammates involved.

Think the Sixers gave a glimpse of what their offense can look like when they a) execute with pace and b) get back to the pnr instead of isos. Common denominator: Harden getting off the ball with at least 10 seconds left on shot clock, and using his dribble to bend the defense. pic.twitter.com/KnRPNuYRfG — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) December 15, 2022

Harden is never one to make excuses for sloppy or disjointed play, but injuries have really limited the amount of court time the Sixers have had together through the first 27 games. Players are still learning each other’s tendencies and roles. They just haven’t been on the same page.

“I think offensively, it’s just knowing what we’re trying to accomplish possession by possession, that’s the most important thing,” Harden said. “We can’t be out here and everybody’s on different pages, or on their own individual agendas. And that goes for any team. The offense isn’t going to be successful. So it doesn’t matter how many great players you have on the team. I think just knowing what we’re trying to accomplish and going out there and doing our best job to accomplish it on both ends of the ball.”

Doc Rivers when asked about James Harden being utilized out of the post: "That's something we've worked on. It could be something really good for us. The post up to the pick-and-roll, that tight pick-and-roll is a hard play to guard." He emphasized Embiid and Harden's rhythm — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) December 14, 2022

When Harden is pushing the pace — and guys are making shots, they shot 51.2% versus the Kings — then good things are going to happen. The Sixers are at their worst when their legs get tired and the game slogs. It happened in the second half against Sacramento.

“For me, individually I just try and pick up the pace and get the ball up as fast as we can and just create opportunities before Joel [Embiid] gets back and gets down there,” Harden said. “Once he gets down there, we all kind of know what to do. Guys are going a really good job of just moving their bodies, finding open spots, and then I’m just trying to hit him on target.”

Matisse Thybulle, P.J. Tucker Get Offensive

The unsung heroes from the other night were Matisse Thybulle (15 points) and P.J. Tucker (6 points). The two defensive stoppers hit key buckets, which forced the Kings to respect them from the perimeter.

Harden throws the half court lob to Thybulle for the lay up finish 💥pic.twitter.com/pg0uM9GzQL — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) December 14, 2022

They came into the contest shooting a combined 22-of-68 from three-point land. Those guys need to hit open shots, a reality not lost on Harden. Thybulle is also a huge playmaker in transition.

“Those guys work their butts off the defensive end. They’re known as our defenders,” Harden said. “So, I think my job, as much as they help me defensively, my job is to help them offensively and put them in positions where they’ve got easy ones around the rim or catch-and-shoot opportunities. And, they listen. I think that’s what the team is about.”