James Harden Puts Daryl Morey on Blast in Viral Video: ‘He’s a Liar’

The offseason drama between James Harden and Philadelphia 76ers‘ President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey only continues to intensify. While taking questions during a public tour in China, Harden did not hold anything back when discussing Morey in a viral video published by The Athletic’s Shams Charania on August 14.

“Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

James Harden: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2023

Harden’s willingness to go on public record trashing Morey is a pretty obvious indication that this saga isn’t going away anytime soon as long as he’s still with the Sixers under Morey. However, Harden’s phrasing was that he will never play for an organization with Morey again. Harden may be sending a message that the Sixers have to decide between him and the Sixers’ executive for who they want going forward.

Or it could very well be that Harden is hellbent on getting off the Sixers by means necessary.

Sixers Elect Not to Trade James Harden: Report

On August 12, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Sixers have decided to keep Harden for the time being.

“ESPN Sources: The 76ers have ended trade talks on guard James Harden and plan to bring him back to training camp for start of the season. The Sixers had periodic offseason conversations with the Clippers — Harden’s desired destination — but no traction on a deal materialized,” Wojnarowski wrote via his personal Twitter.

ESPN Sources: The 76ers have ended trade talks on guard James Harden and plan to bring him back to training camp for start of the season. The Sixers had periodic offseason conversations with the Clippers — Harden’s desired destination — but no traction on a deal materialized. pic.twitter.com/sJwXMsBYKW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2023

Wojnarowski added why the Sixers will not grant Harden’s request to be traded.

“Sixers and Harden agreed to seek a trade together after Harden picked up his player option for 2023-2024, but Philly believes it has a championship team with Harden and want to find a way to make it work with him this season, sources said.”

Sixers and Harden agreed to seek a trade together after Harden picked up his player option for 2023-2024, but Philly believes it has a championship team with Harden and want to find a way to make it work with him this season, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2023

Wojnarowski finished by writing that the Sixers are willing to get uncomfortable despite Harden not wavering on his trade request.

“Harden has been emphatic in wanting a trade, so the Sixers are setting up an uncomfortable situation to start camp. Ultimately, Philadelphia wouldn’t make a trade that they believed would compromise their title hopes.”

Sixers and Harden agreed to seek a trade together after Harden picked up his player option for 2023-2024, but Philly believes it has a championship team with Harden and want to find a way to make it work with him this season, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2023

Though the Sixers have no plans to trade Harden for the time being, that’s not stopping him from expressing his displeasure with Morey.

James Harden Won’t Attend Training Camp: Report

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported on August 12 that Harden not only still wants to be traded but also has no plans to participate in Sixers’ training camp.

“No matter what signals the Sixers might send when it comes to trade talks, a source close to Harden reiterated that the 10-time All-Star and former MVP no longer wants to play for Philadelphia and has no plans of taking part in training camp,” Amick wrote.

Amick added that Harden still expects to be traded, though it remains to be seen if he’ll follow through on his plans not to participate in training camp.

“Does that mean he won’t report if a deal doesn’t go down by that point, or that he’ll make a messy spectacle of his training camp arrival like he did when he was trying to get out of Houston back in December of 2020? That part remains unclear, with Harden’s side still expressing a belief that there will be meaningful developments on the trade talk front before that time comes.”