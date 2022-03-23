Ex-Rockets Teammate Slams James Harden: ‘No Means a Coincidence’

James Harden’s reputation precedes itself. The 2018 MVP is a future Hall of Famer, one of the league’s 75 greatest players who can float dimes like a magician and hit step-back jumpers like a pinball wizard. Off the court, Harden has heard the criticism and burned some bridges in previous stops.

Harden recently came under fire from a former Houston Rockets teammate for choking in the clutch and being a me-first player. Donatas Motiejunas made the telling comments to Greece’s Gazzetta where the native of Lithuania was speaking about the situation in Ukraine. He and Harden played four seasons together in Houston.

“What can I tell you? Based on my own experience, I’ll tell you this: the image the media presents of him is the Harden I met,” Motiejunas said, as translated by BasketNews. “In my opinion, him being one of the few great players of modern times, who hasn’t won any titles, is by no means a coincidence.”

Motiejunas’ revelation isn’t anything new for those following Harden’s career. He’s been the quintessential “love him or hate him” player depending on your rooting interest. Things fell apart for him in Houston and Brooklyn, but there has been zero drama through his first six weeks in Philadelphia. Everyone loves his attitude.

“All the stories you hear out there, it’s completely different,” Joel Embiid told Draymond Green. “Fun guy to be around, positive energy always since he got here. And, like you said, it’s about timing. Some situations are different than others.”

Harden’s Level of Commitment Questioned in Houston

Prior to Harden’s trade out of Houston, a report surfaced from The Athletic which detailed a confrontation where John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins demanded “accountability” from Harden. The 10-time All-Star already had one foot out the door as the Rockets were fielding trade requests.

He would eventually end up in Brooklyn. Still, Harden’s “level of commitment” to the team had been something that Russell Westbrook – another former Harden teammate – had brought up to anyone willing to listen.

“It’s been a little rocky, not going to lie about that,” Wall said about partnering with Harden. “I don’t think it’s been the best it could be. That’s all I can say.”

Sixers Teammates Love Harden’s Commitment

Harden has been a welcomed addition for his new teammates in Philly, a breath of fresh air coming off the stench of Ben Simmons. His influence can be seen in every step-back triple launched by Tyrese Maxey. And in every floating pass he lobs into the paint to Joel Embiid or DeAndre Jordan. The Sixers’ experiment is working, even if it’s admittedly a work in progress.

“I mean, I’m just trying to figure it out,” Harden told reporters on March 14. “Obviously you’ve got Jo [Embiid] out there, trying to get guys shots and in the midst of that, you’ve got to be aggressive. So, just trying to find that balance, it doesn’t usually take me a long time, so I’m sure I’ll figure it out soon.”

Keep that outside noise out of the Sixers’ locker room. They are happier and better off with Harden.

“I mean, it’s like a dream come true,” Georges Niang told reporters on March 7. “My job is pretty simple after that and he just does such a good job of reading the game and letting the game come to him and not forcing anything. I am excited that he is on our side.”