Sixers Appear Split on Potential James Harden Departure as Rockets Rumors Grow

The Philadelphia 76ers don’t so much as face a major decision this offseason as do members on the roster. Well, one member specifically: former MVP James Harden.

Harden owns a player option this summer, meaning he’ll likely opt out and hit free agency, with an eye on a deal well north of $200 million. The Sixers figure to be in a pole position to keep Harden, but a Christmas Day report by Adrian Wojnarowski suggested a Houston Rockets reunion might also be in play.

Since then, the Harden-to-Houston links have only grown louder. A recent report by Kelly Iko and Sam Amick of The Athletic shed light on where the Sixers stand on Harden’s potential departure.

“According to a high-ranking Sixers source with knowledge of the team’s operation, they are ‘unconcerned’ about possibly losing him this summer,” Iko and Amick reported. “This confidence, it seems, is rooted in the belief that only Philadelphia can provide the two things Harden holds most dear: A chance to contend for a title, and maximum earning potential.”

But the confidence felt in the front office is not quite mirrored on the floor.

“And why, as is the case, do some key Sixers players privately believe that Harden may make this Houston reunion a reality?,” Iko and Amick also wrote.

Ultimately, these Houston reports might just be a smokescreen. Philadelphia was lucky to get a discount on Harden’s services this season, but that’s clearly not going to fly this time around. While Harden may well desire a return to Houston, his ultimate goal is likely securing the $270 million max deal the Sixers can offer, with the Rockets as simple leverage.

Could Sixers’ Frustration Reach Boiling Point?

So far, the Sixers have managed to keep the ship steady, avoiding drama á la last year’s Ben Simmons debacle that threatened to derail the season. But if Iko and Amick are correct, is there a simmering frustration among Sixers players?

After all, Harden hasn’t refuted the Houston rumors, as noted by NBA insider Tim MacMahon last week.

“James Harden still spends a lot of time in Houston,” MacMahon said on ESPN’s Hoop Collective podcast. “Spends his summers in Houston. Works out at the Rockets’ facility on a regular basis. It’s a very real possibility. And Harden, by the way, never shot it down. He just said ‘I don’t know where that came from.’”

If that Sixers frustration exists, the Sixers run the risk of an on-court blowup between Harden and those “key” members of the Sixers who think Harden could depart. Just ask the Golden State Warriors.

Back in 2018, rumors that Kevin Durant would depart the Warriors that summer swirled. In November, the frustration led to a courtside fighting match between Durant and Warriors firebrand Draymond Green.

The risk of a similar blowup happening to Philadelphia might be slimmer, but let’s not forget the rest of the season is a pressure cooker. With matchups against the Bucks, Celtics, Heat, Cavaliers, and Suns remaining, it’s not difficult to imagine a rough stretch bearing out the ugly scars of this Houston rumor.

Lakers Looming as Harden Threat

On the February 27 episode of the “KJM” show on ESPN, former NFL superstar Keyshawn Johnson suggested Harden would fit well on another Western Conference team: the Los Angeles Lakers.

“They’re looking for a certain thing in LA,” Johnson said. “LeBron (James) is looking for a certain thing in LA. And this thing might be a James Harden or a Kyrie Irving.”

Harden has roots as an LA kid, a storyline worth keeping an eye out for. And a Los Angeles reunion wouldn’t be out of character for the Lakers, who just parted ways with former UCLA standout Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline.

“Could Harden wind up looking out West where he’s from? Could that be an opportunity for him? I mean, he is a Southern California guy,” Johnson said. “Does he fit with a LeBron James? I mean, he could certainly run the offense. He’s certainly a shooter. What does LeBron always like to have around him? Shooters. So, I mean, I wouldn’t shy away from it.”

With a roster loaded with James and Davis, the Lakers certainly offer Harden a chance of postseason success.