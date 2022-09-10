Sixers Star James Harden Debuts Unguardable ‘Shuffle’ Move: WATCH

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history. Known for a killer crossover and lethal step-back jumper, Harden is a walking bucket.

The 33-year-old is a three-time scoring champion who is always looking to evolve his game. He’s been in the gym all summer getting his body right and, apparently, adding more sizzle to his dribble. Harden recently debuted a new move that Twitter is calling the “Harden Shuffle.” It appears to draw inspiration from Michael Jackson’s Moonwalk and the Cha-Cha Slide.

Coming soon to a basketball court & a dance floor near you: The Harden Shuffle 🔥🕺🏼#HereTheyCome #Sixers 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/qtpJEEsAXo — Philly Take with RB (@PhillyTakewRB) September 9, 2022

Harden took less money (roughly $15 million) to return to Philadelphia with the stated purpose of helping the Sixers win a championship. He wanted the franchise to use the extra cap space to sign impact veterans. Which they did. Meanwhile, the 10-time All-Star has committed himself to rehabbing his hamstring and getting back into MVP form.

“I’m looking to have an unbelievable season,” Harden told The Associated Press. “I don’t want to just go out there and be running around and not being efficient and looking old out there. I still want to be really, really, really good.”

The Sixers added Montrezl Harrell earlier this week, adding to a huge offseason haul that included P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, Trevelin Queen, and De’Anthony Melton. The 2022-23 campaign can’t start soon enough.

“We got some really good pieces this summer, so now it’s time for us to go do the hard work,” Harden said.

James Harden is back in the gym again with the Rico Hines runs pic.twitter.com/bcospxfMlN — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) August 4, 2022

Harden’s Wine Label Coming to PA Liquor Stores?

Harden teamed up with Accolade Wines to release his first signature wine collection in partnership with Jam Shed Wines. They released J-Harden Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, which retails for $18.99 per bottle (click here to order).

The wine is described as such: “This smooth & jammy Cab marks NBA star James Harden’s first entry into the wine game. An affordable way to drink like a baller!” Obviously, Sixers president Daryl Morey was among the early taste-testers.

Congrats to @JHarden13 on the record setting launch of @JHardenWines – top 10 in sales! I can’t wait to try. pic.twitter.com/xeV9GMTbOS — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) September 6, 2022

Many people in the Philadelphia area were wondering if local liquor stores might be carrying Harden’s wine. Pennsylvania has very strict rules on buying and selling wine and booze, with the state regulating everything via Fine Wine & Good Spirits. Well, the state-run entity confirmed they are working on stocking shelves with J-Harden.

The buyers are still in the early stages of talks with the brand so nothing has been decided yet. We'll check back in with them at a later time to see if they've decided to bring this in and we'll keep you posted. — FineWine&GoodSpirits (@PAWineSpirits) September 7, 2022

Scary Hours: Amazing Body Transformation

The one thing everyone has been hard-pressed to ignore is the way Harden has transformed his body. He noticeably shed weight while adding lean muscle to his 6-foot-5, 220-pound listed frame.

The 2018 MVP is clearly on a mission to shut his haters up. And make sure he puts his best foot forward as the Sixers chase that elusive title, something the franchise hasn’t done since 1983.

“This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal,” Harden said, via a press release. “From my first day with the 76ers organization, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia. I’m excited to build off of last season and I can’t wait to get out on the court with the guys and start this journey.”