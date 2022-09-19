James Harden Brings Home Souvenir at Eagles Monday Night Victory

As the Philadelphia Eagles faced off with the Minnesota Vikings in their first home game of the year, they had a star-studded audience in attendance. Emmy award winner Quinta Brunson, esteemed actor Bradley Cooper, and Phillies star Bryce Harper was in attendance. In addition, new Sixers star James Harden had front-row seats for the strong Eagles performance where he was met with a warm response by the Philadelphia fans.

James Harden Making Philadelphia Home

The former MVP has been quick to make himself at home since coming to Philadelphia. In his initial press conference following the trade to the Sixers, Harden stated that he had hoped to go to Philadelphia when first leaving the Rockets. He was a positive addition on the court and has provided the team with high-IQ playmaking and proved to be a deadly pick-and-roll partner with Joel Embiid.

Harden endeared himself to Philly fans earlier this offseason by declining his $47.4 million team option in favor of a more team-friendly deal. He ultimately agreed to a two-year deal with $68.6 million with the second year as a player option. This selfless decision allowed the Sixers to make several notable moves this offseason including signing PJ Tucker, Danuel House, and Montrezl Harrell.

Harden also made himself at home at Lincoln Financial Field during the Eagles victory. The Eagles players also noticed the superstar sitting in the stands during the game. He even was given a souvenir ball by Darius Slay after intercepted Kirk Cousins in the red zone shortly after halftime.

James Harden was quick to show off the souvenir on his Instagram:

What’s Next for James Harden?

While he is enjoying his time taking in the Eagles game as a spectator, the Sixers season is right around the corner. Training camp is just a week away as the team will prepare to travel to Charleston, South Carolina where they will begin to write the story of their 2022-23 season.

James Harden will have high expectations as he returns to the court this season. The superstar did not have his usual burst in his game and struggled to create separation during his time with the Sixers last year. The lingering hamstring issues have been labeled as the root of this and Harden has made it his priority this offseason to get back to 100%. By all accounts, he is in terrific shape and is ready to return to form moving forward.

In the 21 games Harden played with the Sixers last season, he still averaged 21.0 points, 10.5 assists, and 7.1 rebounds per game. During the postseason these averages slipped to 18.6 points, 8.6 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game. With a full offseason to get healthy and another season to get comfortable with his teammates, these expectations will be raised moving forward.

For the time being James Harden will enjoy soaking in the victory in his home city. The Eagles cruised to a 24-7 win in a dominant performance on Monday Night. Just across the parking lot from where the Sixers will begin their season, it is great to see Harden soaking in his new city.