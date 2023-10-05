James Harden Suitor ‘Going to Great Lengths’ to Make Sixers Trade: Report

Since he opted into his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2023-24 season, James Harden has been linked to the Los Angeles Clippers, but no trade has ever materialized between the two sides. However, it appears the Clippers are trying to change that.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Shams Charania reported that the Clippers are trying to up the ante on their trade offer for Harden, which explains why Harden has not been a nuisance during training camp.

“League sources say Harden also is taking part because he remains hopeful that a trade to the Clippers is still in the works and believes, for now, that it would be wise to not be a distraction. And the Clippers, league sources say, are going to great lengths to make it happen,” they wrote in an October 5 story.

They added what the Clippers are doing to try to make an appealing offer and who the Sixers would like back in return for Harden.

“League sources say the Clippers have been talking to several teams about ways to move pick swaps for additional draft capital with the intention of bolstering their offer and getting a deal done.

“The Clippers offered the Sixers an unprotected first-round pick, a pick swap, and salaries for Harden in July, league sources say, but Philadelphia has set a much higher threshold. The Sixers have valued fifth-year forward Terance Mann and multiple first-round picks in a potential trade with the Clippers.”

While the Clippers’ increasing their efforts is a new wrinkle, this will still come down to who is willing to cave first. However, Harden’s professional behavior implies that both he and the Clippers believe a deal can be reached.

Daryl Morey Responds to James Harden’s ‘Liar’ Comments

After Harden went on public record calling Morey a liar during the offseason, Morey responded to Harden’s comments on October 2 during Sixers Media Day.

“I don’t think I have to interpret it. I mean, I think he said what he meant. I think that was well reported on. And, obviously, attacks. I haven’t responded to that because I think it falls flat on its face.”

Morey explained why the narrative Harden peddled was false, and he wasn’t happy with how Harden handled things.

“20 years of work in the league. I always follow through on everything. Every top agent knows that. Everyone in the league knows that you can’t operate in this job without that. So privately, I appreciated all the key people in the league reaching out to me and knowing, obviously, that that’s that’s not true. So like I said before, obviously, it was disappointing that he chose to handle it that way,” Morey said, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

Ty Lue Gives Brief Thoughts on James Harden

During an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today, Clippers head coach Ty Lue was asked by Malika Andrews about his thoughts on Harden. He made a brief statement.

“I don’t know.” Lue’s answer then caused Andrews to crack up while responding, “Fair enough.”

Ty Lue when asked what he thinks of James Harden as a player: “I don’t know” (@ohnohedidnt24) pic.twitter.com/201C6IegpT — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) October 5, 2023

Lue may not have wanted to give a comment because he doesn’t want to get in trouble for tampering should Harden get traded to the Clippers in the coming days, who have been his preferred destination for the last few months.