James Harden Departure Could Lead to Sixers Trading For Former Star

The Philadelphia 76ers will enter the offseason with two intriguing storylines – whether James Harden will stick around with the team or not and what the team will do with Tobias Harris’ $39.3 million expiring contract.

It’s very possible that these two storylines could overlap with each other, and if they do, podcaster Adam Aaronson of The Rights to Ricky Sanchez explained why the Sixers should look into acquiring Gordon Hayward.

While listing possible trades the Sixers could make with Harris’ deal, Aaronson explained why Hayward could be a viable option.

“The Charlotte Hornets jump out to me as well. They have Gordon Hayward on an expiring contract about $8 million cheaper than Harris’ deal. Hayward would make a lot of sense as a target if Harden walks, as the Sixers would need more reliable ball-handling.”

Hayward make the all-star team in 2017 during his days with the Utah Jazz, but a string of unlucky and, at times, graphic injuries during his time with the Hornets and Boston Celtics cut his prime short.

Though Hayward is not putting up the same scoring numbers he did with the Jazz, his playmaking abilities have remained, as he averaged 4.1 assists a game this season with the Hornets.

Doc Rivers’ Firing Does Not Ensure James Harden’s Return

Though the Sixers fired head coach Doc Rivers, an Eastern Conference GM told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that doing so does not mean Harden will be returning to the team.

“They fired Doc Rivers, and James might have had a hand in that,” the GM told Deveney. “Maybe that clears the way for him to come back to the Sixers. But they were going to make that move on Doc either way. So, firing Doc does not guarantee that James comes back.”

In fact, there remains very much doubt in Harden’s return to the Sixers period.

“It is a huge concern. I think the bigger surprise now would be if he DID go back to Philadelphia,” the GM said.

If Harden does leave, the GM outlined to Deveney how the Sixers could adjust to his departure.

“They will try to make it a bigger trade, bring back Damian Lillard or someone like that. But the Rockets have cap space, they do not need to play that game, and they have no obligation to accommodate Philly. It is most likely they get a trade exception, then try to use that throughout the year to bring somebody in. Not ideal, but it is something.”

Sixers Have Not Abandoned Hope of Keeping James Harden

Despite the rumors tying Harden to the Houston Rockets, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that the Sixers have not given up on the prospect of keeping him.

“From everything I know, Houston’s interest remains genuine, and Philly has not yet abandoned hope of re-signing him. I know this isn’t the answer everyone probably wants to hear…but I suspect we’re a month away from a real resolution,” Stein wrote in a Substack chat.

The Sixers will not have the cap space to replace Harden via free agency if he leaves, but Harris’ expiring deal could be used on a possible replacement.