James Harden Trade to Clippers ‘Most Likely Outcome Right Now’ For Sixers

James Harden ending up with the Los Angeles Clippers appears to be the “most likely outcome right now” for the Philadelphia 76ers according to Liberty Ballers’ Tom West — with that being the case because L.A. is the only main Harden suitor left given the offseason spending from the Houston Rockets.

“If we’re ever going to get a James Harden trade this year, it seems like the Sixers sending him to the Clippers is the most likely outcome right now,” West wrote. “After the Rockets went in another direction with their new point guard and made a major investment by signing Fred VanVleet on a three-year, $130 million deal, the Clippers are still left as the main Harden suitor. They’ve been the other team with the most reported interest and they’re at the top of Harden’s wish list. Recent reporting hasn’t budged when it comes to Harden and his camp wanting (and supposedly expecting) him to join the Clips.”

Sixers general manager Daryl Morey told 97.5 The Fanatic on July 25 that Philadelphia will keep Harden if the franchise doesn’t get the desired assets they covet in a trade.

“If we don’t get either a very good player or something we can turn into a very good player, then we’re just not going to do it,” Morey said (h/t PhillyVoice). “If James were to turn his mind around, we would all be thrilled. You’ve heard [Joel Embiid’s] comments about that. But at this moment, he prefers to be traded, and we are attempting to honor that.”

Clippers ‘Fairly Unserious’ in James Harden Trade Talks

PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck reported that the Clippers have thus far been “fairly unserious” in trade talks surrounding Harden with the Sixers.

“Even the Clippers, Harden’s preferred destination, have been fairly unserious about what they’re willing to give up in order to acquire him,” Neubeck prefaced before saying, “The prevailing sentiment seems to be that Harden is still valued, but on the team’s terms, which is a shift from the franchise-defining clout Harden had at his peak.”

While negotiations haven’t resembled anything that would actually get a deal done, though, Neubeck reports that there is still a market for Harden; despite this being his third trade request in as many years.

“There will still be a market for him regardless, but at the moment, it seems like there’s a disconnect between what the player wants it to be and what teams think it is,” Neubeck wrote.

Sixers Would Accept Best James Harden Offer ‘in a Heartbeat’

CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn feels the Harden issue would be settled swiftly if the Clippers ever came in good faith to the negotiating table and attempted to offer the Sixers their “best offer.”

“If the Clippers made their best possible offer for Harden (2 1sts, 2 Swaps, Terance Mann) the Sixers would accept in a heartbeat and do backflips in their office whereas Miami’s best possible offer for Dame is still frankly pretty meh,” Quinn tweeted out on July 28.

As Neubeck previously reported for PhillyVoice on July 25, the Clippers have been reluctant to include Terance Mann in any trade arrangement.

“Harden has had a Clippers or bust mentality this summer, and with Harden making clear he wants to play for the L.A. Clippers this upcoming season, there has been hesitation for anyone to offer up what the Sixers feel is proper value,” Neubeck prefaced before saying, “That applies to the Clippers, too, who are said to be reluctant to part with role player Terance Mann as part of a broader package for Harden.”