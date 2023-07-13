Insider Reveals How Far Sixers Could Go in Standoff With James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers remain at a standstill with James Harden and his trade request. Nothing has changed since Harden opted into his deal with the hopes of being traded, and according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, it could remain that way for a while.

While Fischer didn’t add any new details regarding how things were going with trade talks involving Harden, he added that President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is willing to play wait it out with Harden’s trade request for the foreseeable future.

“Even with Harden’s continued interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers after opting into a $35.6 million salary for the 2023-24 campaign, there was nothing resembling a real update on his dynamic with Philadelphia, aside from the familiar musings that Morey and the Sixers aren’t afraid of taking his trade process into September — and perhaps training camp if need be,” Fischer wrote.

Morey has previous experience dealing with a player who made a trade request during the offseason – Ben Simmons – and didn’t resolve that situation until the following trade deadline. Harden may be on an expiring contract, but Morey may very well be banking on interested parties’ desperation increasing as the season progresses.

James Harden Reiterates He Wants Trade

On the July 11 episode of NBA Today, Shelburne reported that Harden met up with Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, where he reiterated that he wanted off the team.

“They’ve spoken again, and he still reiterated that he wants to be traded. Now this is not a demand. It’s a request. And I think that the Sixers have said, ‘OK, we will try to trade you,’ but there is no hurry to do this,” Shelburne said.

Shelburne then explained why the Sixers have the upper hand in this situation.

“I think the Sixers understand here that they have the leverage here. I mean James has picked up his option, this is an opt-in to his contract, and he’s going to be a free agent after this season. So at some point, he needs to play, whether that is in Philadelphia or elsewhere.”

Shelburne added that the Sixers are hoping Harden could change his mind because of his good relationship with his teammates.

“Plus, there is a sense that if they can give it some time and he’s cool with his teammates—he’s been talking to Joel Embiid, he’s been talking to Patrick Beverley, P.J. Tucker—that eventually, maybe these fences can be mended and there is a path to reconciliation with James Harden. But for now, he has reiterated his trade request.”

Insider Expects James Harden to Remain With Sixers

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin revealed on “The Dan Patrick Show” on July 11 that from the intel he’s heard, Harden will likely stay with the Sixers.

“I was speaking to a bunch of folks about this Sunday evening. The signals right now is that he will be back with the Philadelphia 76ers,” McMenamin said. “As of right now, with no momentum appearing on a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia still needing what [Harden] does without finding a replacement for him, it looks like there’s a pathway for him to come back to the Sixers next year.”