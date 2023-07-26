NBA Hall-of-Famer Calls Out James Harden After Trade Request, ‘Makes Zero Sense’

While many are waiting to see how the James Harden situation will be resolved with the Philadelphia 76ers, NBA Hall-of-Famer Tracy McGrady questions why Harden would want to leave in the first place.

In an interview with GQ, the seven-time NBA star asked why Harden would want off the team.

“I don’t understand for the life of me what James Harden is doing. Why are you trying to get out?”

McGrady added that not only does he not understand Harden’s trade request but also that Harden has been quite fortunate with the quality of teammates he plays with.

“That makes zero sense to me. Not only that, but I look at all the teammates he’s played with. James has probably played with more Hall of Famers than anybody in the league, and he doesn’t have a ring to show for it. I don’t know what he’s looking for.”

McGrady elaborated further on why it makes no sense while pleading for Harden to get past whatever issues he has with the Sixers.

“Maybe there’s some internal bulls*** that is going on that we don’t know about. Because it doesn’t make any sense to me to leave the MVP, and the Eastern Conference, where you have a shot to at least play for a championship. It’s got to be something deeper than what you know. Get over it, man.”

The commonality between Harden and McGrady is that they both played most of their prime years with the Houston Rockets, and both were acquired by Daryl Morey.

Tim Hardaway Says James Harden Only Cares About Money

McGrady’s not the only NBA Hall-of-Famer openly criticizing Harden. Tim Hardaway also criticized the former MVP on “The Carton Show,” saying that Harden’s priorities are not on winning.

"James Harden is looking out for James Harden, he's not looking out for a team. He doesn't care about championships!" — @HardawaySr 😳 pic.twitter.com/v8Js4XROoh — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) July 19, 2023

“James Harden wants to do what James Harden wants to do. He’s looking out for James Harden. He’s not looking out for a team. He wants to get paid as much money as he can. He really doesn’t care about championships,” Hardaway said.

Hardaway added that Harden’s decline will essentially make him stuck with the Sixers.

“I think he’s declining right now. I think his game is declining, and I think other teams are like, ‘Well, we don’t need him.’ I think he put himself in a corner, and it’s his fault. Now he’s going to have to live with it. He’s going to have to play for the 76ers until they get a deal done that’s right for them. Until then, I think it’s going to be the same way as Ben Simmons and that whole situation.”

James Harden Says ‘It’s Time to Get Uncomfortable’

With him and the Sixers still at odds with one another for the foreseeable future, Harden decided to post a rather cryptic message on his personal Instagram story on July 20, saying, “Been comfortable for so long. It’s time to get uncomfortable.”

It was never confirmed if Harden was referring to his predicament with the Sixers, but given the timing of this message, it seems likely that it was. Both sides are in a situation with no easy resolution, and Harden is signaling that he’s ready to see this battle through.