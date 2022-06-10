Proposed Sixers Blockbuster Swaps James Harden for Bulls Star

The Philadelphia 76ers have a critical offseason ahead and a proposed blockbuster pitched by Bill Simmons would shake up the roster by swapping an aging former MVP in James Harden for two-time All-Star Zach LaVine.

LaVine is an impending unrestricted agent and is set to cash in. He will be a sought-after commodity coming off consecutive All-Star appearances and averaging 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season with Chicago.

While a lot of things would have to fall into place to make a sign-and-trade situation even possible — including Harden opting into his player-option or agreeing to a new deal — Simmons thinks it’s a “fun” move.

“Can we call this trade into the league — Zach LaVine for Harden,” Simmons told his guest Kevin O’Connor on Thursday’s “Bills Simmons Podcast”. “What’s more fun than that trade? He would be great with Embiid, Harden gets his own team again and DeRozan just goes to Croatia and doesn’t want to start the season.”

That being said, Harden has not shown his MVP form as of late and his value as a trade asset has dropped. And it’d be interesting to see the swap of stars between two teams that were just five games apart in the Eastern Conference standings.

While Simmons was giddy over the possibility, he also acknowledged it’s far-fetched that it becomes a reality.

“It’s not going to happen,” Simmons conceded. “I don’t think Harden has near the value.”

LaVine Has Been Clear About Testing Waters in Free Agency

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine entering free agency with open mind | NBC Sports Chicago The Chicago Bulls' 2021-2022 season has come to a close. Before the players depart for the offseason Zach LaVine talked about his season, gave an update on his knee injury and discussed his plans for free agency. #nbcsportschicago #ChicagoBulls #ZachLaVine For more Bulls content, download the new MyTeams app: bit.ly/MyTeamsApp Visit NBC Sports Chicago: nbcsportschicago.com/bulls… 2022-04-30T13:00:31Z

LaVine is eligible for a five-year, $210 million extension this offseason if he plans to stay with the Bulls, or he could ink a maximum four-year contract estimated at $157 million elsewhere.

LaVine has been straight up with the Bulls about the fact that he’ll be looking around this offseason and gauging the interest around the league.

“You should view it as I’ve been here for the last five years,” LaVine said. “Obviously you guys have been a really, really soft spot in my heart and I have to do this as a business decision as a man. Not to just be viewed one way, and be like: ‘I’m automatically coming back,’ or ‘I’m automatically leaving,’ things like that. It’s unrestricted free agency, for my family and me I have to go into this like it’s a decision where I have to be open-eyed. And obviously I have to make my list and talk to everybody in the summertime.”

Sixers Offseason Flexibility Contingent on Harden Decision

Before the Sixers start looking at ways to improve the roster, they’ll have to work with Harden on his future. He can opt-in to his hefty $47.4 million player option or negotiate a long-term deal to stay in Philadelphia. Either way, both sides have been clear that he’s a part of the future in Philly.

“That’s the plan is to have him back. That’s been the plan since the trade,” Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey said of Harden following Philadelphia’s postseason loss to Miami. “Obviously, we have to work with his representation and that’ll be between us to figure out how that works… He’s an incredibly talented player just like Joel [Embiid], just like Tobias [Harris], and I’m excited for Doc [Rivers] and his staff to have a whole offseason, work with the players, and come up with the best plan for the roster.”

Harden hinted that he’d be willing to take less than the max to remain in Philadelphia and allow the team to build around their current core.

“I’ll be here,” Harden said in May. “Yeah, I’ll be here. Whatever allows this team to continue to grow and get better and do the things necessary to win and compete at the highest level.”

Harden averaged 21 points in the regular season while with the Sixers, playing in 21 games. He also notched 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds.