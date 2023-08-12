James Harden’s Training Camp Plans Revealed After Sixers’ Decision: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have no plans to trade James Harden, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on August 12. Has this changed Harden’s hopes of getting traded? According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, no.

Amick reported that Harden not only still wants to be traded, but also has no plans to participate in Sixers’ training camp.

“No matter what signals the Sixers might send when it comes to trade talks, a source close to Harden reiterated that the 10-time All-Star and former MVP no longer wants to play for Philadelphia and has no plans of taking part in training camp,” Amick wrote.

Amick added what Harden could potentially do if his trade request is not granted by the time training camp starts.

“Does that mean he won’t report if a deal doesn’t go down by that point, or that he’ll make a messy spectacle of his training camp arrival like he did when he was trying to get out of Houston back in December of 2020? That part remains unclear, with Harden’s side still expressing a belief that there will be meaningful developments on the trade talk front before that time comes.”

All indications are that this staring contest between Harden and the Sixers will only continue until a trade happens – if it does. While the Sixers are not backing down, it appears Harden isn’t, either.

Why Negotiations Fell Apart Between Clippers & Sixers

After reporting that the Sixers intended to keep Harden, Wojnarowski gave the full details on why a deal could not be agreed upon between the Sixers and his preferred team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

“The Sixers had periodic offseason conversations with the LA Clippers — Harden’s desired destination — but no traction on a deal materialized, sources said.

“The Sixers agreed to search out a trade upon Harden’s request after he agreed to pick up his $35.6 million player option in June, but the Sixers’ asking price was steep, and no teams, including the Clippers, were willing or able to meet it, sources said.”

Wojnarowski added that Harden is not happy with Daryl Morey for not giving him the contract he wanted, but the Sixers are optimistic that Harden will get past it if and when he returns.

“Harden is unhappy with Sixers president Daryl Morey over the lack of a long-term maximum-level contract offer, sources said, and the team is risking Harden’s arrival at training camp bringing anything but a championship mindset.

“Nevertheless, the Sixers have to hope that Harden’s good relationships with teammates and needing to showcase himself for a looming free agency will be factors in eventually getting him bought into the season.”

Joel Embiid Involved in Sixers’ Front Office Decisions: Insider

On August 9, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that Joel Embiid has a say in what moves the Sixers make.

“Joel Embiid is very involved with all those discussions going forward with the 76ers, and I think when we talk about this year, it doesn’t necessarily mean at the end of this year, he asks out. It means this year is very important because they gotta get a squad together for the long haul if they want to keep Joel Embiid happy and in the fold. He’s very involved in all of those conversations with that front office,” Shelburne said.

For that reason, Embiid may have played a part in why the Sixers have elected to keep Harden.