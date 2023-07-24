Analyst Makes Bold Claim About Sixers After James Harden’s Trade Request

Despite the Philadelphia 76ers going through all this drama with James Harden, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes that there is a light at the end of the tunnel for the Sixers, as he said on First Take that Harden’s exit means Tyrese Maxey will get a bigger role, which will be a good thing for Philly.

.@stephenasmith thinks the 76ers are better off without James Harden 👀 "I think it's a beautiful thing if James Harden leaves Philadelphia for this one reason … Tyrese Maxey. … You're the Philadelphia 76ers, you hand Tyrese Maxey that ball and say, 'You that dude.'" pic.twitter.com/62IP3262QR — First Take (@FirstTake) July 24, 2023

“I think it’s a beautiful thing if James Harden leaves Philadelphia for this one reason and one reason only: Tyrese Maxey,” Smith said. “Tyrese Maxey averaged 20 points a game, 48% shooting, 43% from three-point range. Only two people in the league last season scored better than 20 points per game on better than 42% shooting from three-point range: Him and Stephen Curry.”

Smith added that the Sixers should feel comfortable giving him a bigger role, given how well he’s produced despite how young he is.

“The brother is 22 years old! If Harden is not there, that puts the ball in Maxey’s hands even more, and whatever we’ve seen, we may see a better version of that in the years to come. I say roll the dice. Take your chances. (If) you’re the Philadelphia 76ers, you hand Tyrese Maxey that ball and say, ‘You that dude.'”

Austin Rivers Knocks James Harden & Ben Simmons

On The Ringer, Doc Rivers’ son Austin Rivers spoke negatively about star players who sign max contracts that then demand trades not too long afterward.

"If you were a free agent, then you could choose where you were gonna go… This started with James [Harden] and Ben [Simmons] and all these guys doing this sh*t. It's bad for the league." Austin Rivers on Damian Lillard's trade demand (via ringernba/TT)pic.twitter.com/IsBfRAlace — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 24, 2023

“Regardless of how good of a player you are, man, the NBA is a privilege. And if you are a free agent, then you can choose where you’re gonna go. That’s the business, but when you’re not, you signed a deal, man. That’s part of the business, bro. If you get traded somewhere like, you gotta go play, man. You know what I mean? This started with like James and Ben (Simmons) and all these guys doing it.”

Rivers then explained why this is bad for NBA players.

“This s*** is bad for the league. This is why our CBA deal that we just signed, and I don’t want to get heavy into that. That thing is, don’t get me f***ing started on that deal that we got going because it’s top-heavy.”

Rivers last played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and is currently a free agent.

James Harden Says ‘It’s Time to Get Uncomfortable’

Both Harden and the Sixers are staying firm with their stances. It appears Harden is ready to get his hands dirty with his trade request, as he posted a rather cryptic message on his Instagram story on July 20, saying, “Been comfortable for so long. It’s time to get uncomfortable.”

This will be tricky for both sides. The Sixers get to dictate where Harden goes since he opted into his contract, but getting value out of him will be tough since he is on an expiring deal. From the very get-go, it’s been clear that Harden wants to play for the Los Angeles Clippers, but the Clippers aren’t trading Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for Harden and don’t have much else to offer the Sixers besides expiring contracts in exchange for Harden.