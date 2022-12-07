NBA Insider Lays Out Legit Championship Path for Sixers

There is a “sky is falling” sort of mentality permeating the streets of Philadelphia. The calls to fire Doc Rivers are growing increasingly louder as the Sixers return home after dropping three straight road games. Tired legs can only be blamed for so much, right?

They had been thriving with James Harden on the shelf and Shake Milton doing his best Allen Iverson impression for an impressive six-game stretch. The short-handed squad went 8-6 in Harden’s absence, including a 115-106 blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets on November 22. They were down Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in that one.

According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, the Sixers can compete for a trip to the NBA Finals in the Eastern Conference. That November stretch proved beyond a doubt that the roster has enough talented role players to get it done. However, they need the old Harden back.

“The Philadelphia 76ers have enough to battle Boston and Milwaukee in the East if James Harden is what he is supposed to be. We shall see,” Smith said. “But the other thing that I want to point out about the 76ers is this, they beat the Brooklyn Nets without Embiid, Harden, and Tyrese Maxey who I believe is the second-best player on the Philadelphia 76ers. And Shake Milton, and De’Anthony Melton, flat-out balled, with Tobias Harris.”

Tobias Harris' (@tobias31) 27 points tonight mark a new season-high. 9-13 fg / 7-8 3fg — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) December 6, 2022

Harden is coming off an emotional double-overtime loss to Houston on December 5. He dropped 21 points on his former team, while also committing 7 turnovers. It wasn’t his best performance, especially not after his potential game-winning triple was blocked by Kevin Porter Jr.

James Harden tried to take the game-winner in his Houston return. It didn’t go as he planned. 🎥 @Rockets pic.twitter.com/3cRPnByHFN — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 6, 2022

Sixers Carrying Absurd ‘Air of Entitlement’

Philly Voice’s Kyle Neubeck attempted to break down some of the Sixers’ biggest problems after their first 24 games. Their record is 12-12 and Doc Rivers has navigated a slew of injuries to the best of his ability. Now the cavalry is coming back. There are no more excuses if they can’t get out of the second round of the playoffs. Neubeck noted a certain “air of entitlement” that has hindered chemistry and growth:

To me, the biggest thing that falls in Rivers’ lap is the air of entitlement the Sixers seem to carry themselves with when they are fully healthy. This is not a team that has earned any real trust or respect from the league at large, yet the product on the floor suggests they are above building the habits and the chemistry of the teams they need to surpass to get out of the second round of the playoffs. Press conference answers only tell you so much about a team, but you can trace the defiance of “would you ask Pop that question?” through the team’s play, this group not showing any real urgency to shed their reputation as a talented but ultimately toothless pseudo contender.

Tyrese Maxey Close to Returning?

Maxey left a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 18 with a fractured left foot. The initial return timeline was at least two weeks. Well, that deadline is here.

Doc Rivers said Tyrese Maxey was able to run up and down floor today. He didn’t sprint. The coach made a point to say the #Sixers guard just ran. Maxey started shooting two days ago. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 7, 2022

Maxey — sporting a new haircut — was back on the practice court on Wednesday without a walking boot. He wasn’t sprinting at full speed, but he has been getting shots up as he inches closer to a return.