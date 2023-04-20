James Harden’s Future With Sixers ‘Very Unclear’: Report

Since Christmas of 2022, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has been reporting James Harden‘s interest in leaving the Philadelphia 76ers for his previous team, the Houston Rockets. Wojnarowski provided an update on the situation on “The Woj Pod” on April 19, reporting that Harden’s long-term future with the team will depend on how the team fares in the postseason.

“There’s going to be change there if they don’t – there may be change if they go to the Finals,” Wojnarowski said. “James Harden’s future is very unclear in Philadelphia. Houston is very much in play for him. And I think a lot may depend on [whether] they make a run and win and it’s easy to pay him long-term big money, or he just wants to be in Houston. Win or lose he goes, or it’s dependent on the team’s success.”

Harden and the Sixers are off to a good start against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, being up 2-0, but the Sixers will likely have to also go through the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks just to get to the NBA Finals.

Doc Rivers Sends Message to James Harden

In two games against the Nets, Harden is averaging 15.5 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 32.4 percent from the field and 42.9% from three. He’s also averaging 4.5 turnovers a game.

Though Harden has not been efficient shooting-wise, head coach Doc Rivers believes that the Sixers’ spacing issues played a part in why Harden did not shoot well from the field.

“Just continue to create space,” Rivers told Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “We showed it on film, our spacing was terrible the entire first half. So even if James did get in the paint, two of our guys were standing. In basketball, you get to the paint, it’s OK if two defensive players are there, but two of your guys shouldn’t be there as well because that makes it easier for them to help.”

Rivers then specified where exactly the spacing was poor.

“I thought our spacing was really poor in transition, especially, and that’s where it has to be at its best,” said the coach. “We have to run wide. We have too many guards, too many threes, fours running down on the floor where they should be running out wide. We didn’t do that for whatever reason.”

Jacque Vaughn Praises James Harden and Joel Embiid

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn, who coached Harden during his time with the Nets, praised Harden for his abilities on the offensive end.

“James is, you give him credit,” Vaughn told Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “He’s a high-level, talented basketball player, and I think he sees things before they happen. You give him credit for that. He’s able to orchestrate on the fly. He knows where to put guys in order to take advantage of situations. He’s always had that knack.”

Vaughn also praised Harden for his chemistry with co-star Joel Embiid.

“He’s figured out how to play with Joel, and they’ve changed from the beginning,” Vaughn said. “You see them play pick-and-roll. What that looks like, still has the ability to make shots which he did the other night versus us high level still playing at this time of the year.”