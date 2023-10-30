James Harden’s Ex-Teammate Floats Another Sixers Trade Partner

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2023-24 season still being very much at a standstill with James Harden. The Los Angeles Clippers have been floated the most as Harden’s next team. However, Harden’s former teammate Kendrick Perkins explained why the Los Angeles Lakers should consider acquiring Harden.

"If I'm the Los Angeles Lakers … I might be looking to trade for James Harden." Thoughts on @KendrickPerkins' take 👀 pic.twitter.com/BeANmnyktS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 27, 2023

“If I’m the Los Angeles Lakers, I might be looking to trade for James Harden. James Harden wants to go to the Clippers, but to be honest with you, James Harden to the Lakers makes the most sense for Anthony Davis. If you want to get him good, easy looks like James Harden did for Joel Embiid last season, how about trading for him,” Perkins said on ESPN’s NBA Today on October 27.

At the moment, the only contracts on the Lakers that they could potentially exchange for Harden are LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers definitely would not trade either of them for Harden. D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, and Gabe Vincent won’t be trade-eligible until December 14. Austin Reaves won’t be trade-eligible until January 14 following his extension.

For a trade to happen between the Sixers and Lakers, the Lakers would likely have to wait until around Christmas.

NBA Legend Wants Sixers GM Fired Over James Harden Saga

On the October 26 episode of “KG Certified,” NBA legend Kevin Garnett singled out Daryl Morey for how he handled the James Harden saga. Garnett believes that Daryl Morey handled it poorly enough that he should lose his job.

The Sixers situation with Harden continues to look messy. What do you think Embiid should do with all of this? Watch the latest episode of Ticket and The Truth on our YouTube. pic.twitter.com/zxeVEK4Qj1 — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) October 26, 2023

“This could have been resolved a long time ago,” Garnett said. “This is the bullsh*t of whatever dude name is Marley, the f**king GM in f**king Philly. These are games. He could have done this in the summer. This could have been over. If I’m Joel Embiid, man, I’m asking for Daryl Morey to be fired and get the f**k out.”

Not only that, but Garnett believes Joel Embiid should be mad at the Sixers for not resolving the problem.

“If I am Embiid, I am livid,” Garnett said. “I am livid. Man, y’all should have got this problem out of here, got this out of here. He’s the MVP, bro. He ain’t in no championship talks.”

Despite Garnett’s pleas, there here have been no reports that Embiid is angry with the Sixers over Harden or anything else. If the Sixers fail to improve if and when they trade Harden, that could change.

Nick Nurse Gives Update on James Harden

Despite Harden missing the Sixers’ first three games, he remains involved with the team in some capacity. Head Coach Nick Nurse updated reporters on where Harden is at.

“James was here,” Nurse said, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps on October 29. “He was here for the film session and walkthrough. The report on him is he had some good conditioning days, still in the ramp-up process, looking to have him back in practice on Tuesday. That’s about where we are with that.”

More than that, Nurse added more optimistic details on Harden’s possible return.

“All signs are positive conditioning-wise and all those things,” Nurse said. “We just need to get him in some live action, then hopefully we can do that Tuesday.”

Even if Harden still wants a trade, his best course may be to play well enough to raise his trade value to get off the Sixers.