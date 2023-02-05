Sixers Enter Trade ‘Conversation’ for Potential Joel Embiid Help: Report

Getting a more reliable backup center behind Joel Embiid could do wonders for the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs. Among the possible options that could be out there, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported who in particular the Sixers have looked into – Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt.

“Vanderbilt’s name has also appeared amid the trade deadline conversation surrounding reserve big men, most notably with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told Yahoo Sports,” Fischer said. “Vanderbilt has been described by league personnel as a leading target in Philadelphia’s quest to fortify its frontcourt reserves behind Joel Embiid.”

Trading for Vanderbilt is in the realm of possibility, as Fischer also reported that Vanderbilt has been discussed in possible trades alongside other Jazz players, though it would take a hefty price to acquire him.

“Sources told Yahoo Sports that Utah’s front office has discussed various deals across the league with each of those three players — including several combinations of Beasley and Vanderbilt heading out of Salt Lake City together.

“The Jazz continue to tell inquiring front offices they value Conley, Beasley, and Vanderbilt as worth one first-round pick each, and Utah has discussed several frameworks that would send Beasley and Vanderbilt to teams as a package deal, such as with Atlanta, Portland, and New York.”

Multiple Former Sixers Bigs ‘Floated Around’

Fischer said that backup centers may be who gets traded the most at the deadline, along with who in the league is interested in improving their backup center situations.

“The backup center market may end up being the segment of trade-deadline activity that features the most action. In addition, the Sixers, Clippers, Blazers, Nuggets, Nets, Celtics, Raptors, and Kings have been mentioned by league executives as holding differing degrees of interest to bolster their center rotations,” Fischer said.

Among the names who have been floated around in trade talks are multiple former Sixers centers, including Andre Drummond, Richaun Holmes, and Nerlens Noel.

“The rest of the big men floating around the deadline have been reserves such as Serge Ibaka, Andre Drummond, Richaun Holmes, Mo Bamba, Jaxson Hayes, and Nerlens Noel.”

If they can’t get a deal done for Vanderbilt, the Sixers could very well facilitate a reunion with a familiar face.

Sixers Interested in ‘Safer’ Backup For Embiid

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reported that the Sixers want a safer backup center for Joel Embiid because of what they would have to face in the playoffs.

“Philadelphia already has three nominal bigs on the roster, including star center Embiid, but sources say they would be interested in acquiring a safer/more traditional backup to Embiid for certain matchups in the playoffs,” Neubeck said.

Neubeck then explained why the Sixers are looking for another backup despite having Montrezl Harell and Paul Reed on the market and who would come to mind as the “safer” backup center.

“With Montrezl Harrell’s defensive issues and Paul Reed not yet earning the trust of the coaching staff, sources say the Sixers would be open to bringing in another big even if they don’t move one of Embiid’s current backups. It’s the easy place for your mind to drift, but former Sixers big Andre Drummond is an example, if a high-end example, of the sort of player we could be talking about, a big-bodied player and strong rebounder in the more traditional school of bigs.”