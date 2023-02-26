Jaylen Brown Sounds off on ‘Disrespectful’ Sixers Fans After Close Celtics Win

After the Boston Celtics won their third straight game against the Philadelphia 76ers this season, Jaylen Brown revealed what he believed were disrespectful taunts from Sixers fans before the game even started.
“I started talking to one of the fans because it got a little excessive, where it got a little disrespectful,” Brown said. “Even before the game, we was entering the arena, it was people saying, ‘I hope you tear your ACL.’ I understand people care and they love the team that they cheer for, but I think it gets a little excessive at times.”
Brown also admitted that’s why he enjoyed the win in Philadelphia.
“It’s fun playing here. The crowd was a little bit hostile. In moments, there was people on the side that was talking crazy, etc, but you persevere, you make some plays, and you get the win.”
Brown played a pivotal role in helping the Celtics get the win, putting up 26 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals while shooting 10-for-21 from the field, including hitting two three-pointers. Brown waved Sixers fans goodbye after the Celtics pulled off the victory.
Marcus Smart’s Heated Exchange With Sixers Fan
It turns out Brown was not the only one who took issue with Sixers fans on February 25. Josue Pavon of CLNS Media captured Marcus Smart getting into it with one of the fans during a timeout. The fan had to be escorted out, which led to Blake Griffin laughing.
Before coming into the NBA, Smart has had altercations with fans in the past, having shoved a fan during his college days with Oklahoma State.
Over the years, Smart has been in multiple fights with both current and former Sixers, specifically Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Smart shoved Simmons during the Christmas day game between the Celtics and Sixers.
Smart has been in multiple altercations with Embiid, having shoved him on March 20, 2019.
On the opening night of the 2022-23 season, Smart and Embiid got into it again when they fought for a rebound.
Embiid’s Thoughts on Celtics-Sixers Ending
After the game, Embiid gave reporters his thoughts on the final moments of the Sixers-Celtics game that ended with Embiid making a shot that was just milliseconds too late.
“I wish I would have shot it sooner, but as I turned, I saw Derrick White there, so I couldn’t really get enough, so I had to back to my right side so I could get it off. Unfortunately, story of my life,” Embiid said.
Embiid then explained why it doesn’t bother him that his shot went in after the buzzer sounded as much as it bothers him that they lost.
“I don’t care. It didn’t count. I guess it’s a good highlight for everybody, social media, and all that stuff, but it didn’t count. We lost the game, so it’s frustrating losing this type of games, especially when you’re winning by so much, and it’s frustrating.”
By losing their third consecutive matchup with the Celtics this season, the Sixers have lost their season series. They are also now four games behind the Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings.