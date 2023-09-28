Jayson Tatum Roasts Sixers, Kevin Hart After Playoff Defeat

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum had some jokes during his appearance on the September 26 episode of “Cold as Balls” while talking with comedian and diehard Philadelphia 76ers fan Kevin Hart. Among them was a joke he made at the Sixers’ expense.

When Tatum and Hart were discussing the Celtics’ chances of winning a title, Hart said that the “one thing that stands in the way of that is the Sixers,” to which Tatum responded with the question, “Do they?”

The Sixers definitely gave Tatum and the Celtics a scare during the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals when they went back to Philadelphia up 3-2. Still, the Celtics ultimately prevailed thanks to Tatum’s efforts in both Games 6 and 7.

The fact remains that the Sixers have yet to beat Tatum since joining the Celtics in 2017. Tatum has faced off against them three times in the playoffs – 2018, 2020, and 2023 – and has never been sent home packing by the Sixers. Although their latest matchup was the closest the Sixers have ever come to knocking off the Tatum-led Celtics.

So maybe there is some credence to Hart’s words about the Sixers standing in the Celtics’ way no matter what Tatum thinks.

Sixers Interested in Getting Jrue Holiday Back: Report

After ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that former Sixer Jrue Holiday had been traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in the three-way trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, he added that the Trail Blazers plan to trade Holiday.

The Blazers remain engaged elsewhere on deals and will are expected to immediately engage contending teams on trade talks to move on Jrue Holiday, sources tell ESPN. Portland is committed to its young group of talented guards,” Wojnarowski wrote via his X account on September 27.

Following his report, PHLY SPORTS’ Kyle Neubeck reported that same day that the Sixers are interested in reuniting with Holiday.

“The Sixers are interested in trying to acquire Jrue Holiday,” Neubeck wrote via his X account. “Will obviously be a robust market for him, but Philadelphia expected to see what it’ll take to re-route him.”

Holiday started his career with the Sixers, playing from 2009 to 2013, where he made the all-star team in his last year with the team. Getting Holiday could minimize the negative impact of James Harden’s inevitable departure from the Sixers. He may not be the same scorer or playmaker as Harden, but Holiday would make up for it with his defense.

Ex-Sixer Wants Jrue Holiday to Join Celtics

Former Sixers lottery pick Evan Turner, who played with Holiday in Philadelphia from 2010 to 2013, pleaded for his former team, the Trail Blazers, to buy out Holiday so that his former teammate would join Turner’s other former team, the Celtics.

Knowing Holiday’s value around the league, that is not likely to happen. Of course, Turner is likely joking but probably earnestly wants Holiday to join the Celtics, even if it would be hard to see how Holiday would get there.

Holiday and Turner have also experienced some playoff success together, having pushed the Celtics to Game 7 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2012 during their earlier days with the likes of Andre Iguodala, Thaddeus Young, and Lou Williams, among others.