Cavaliers’ Coach Raves About Sixers Offseason Moves

The Cleveland Cavaliers recently traveled to Philadelphia for a matchup with the 76ers. While it was only a preseason matchup, both teams rolled out their regular starters in the first half. Both the Sixers and Cavs have increased expectations for the upcoming season after having a busy offseason. The Sixers ultimately cruised to a 113-112 victory, although the matchup admittedly was more about the takeaways from the play rather than the result.

The on-court play of the Sixers clearly left an impression on Cavs’ Head Coach JB Bickerstaff. Following the matchup, he was asked about the new-look Sixers. The veteran head coach opened up and stated:

“I think they did an excellent job in the offseason of building a basketball team,” said Bickerstaff of the Sixers. “I think, spending a ton of time with Daryl (Morey) in Houston, having a real familiarity with him and what his expectations are and the plans he puts in place….Obviously, I have a ton of respect for Doc (Rivers) and his ability to coach in the league, but when you look at what they’ve built, they’ve brought in pieces that can complement and make their stars better. I think any time you do that, it’s a successful summer,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

Sixers Offseason Additions

While they may not have made the types of franchise-altering moves the Cavaliers did by trading for Donovan Mitchell, the Sixers deserve a ton of credit for their off-season effort. With very little cap room, most of it opened up by James Harden’s decision to turn down his player option, the Philadelphia bench has been completely revitalized.

Players like De’Anthony Melton, P.J. Tucker, Montrezl Harrell and Danuel House are massive upgrades of the complimentary pieces that previously surrounded Harden and Embiid. Each of these players has made their presence felt in their own individual ways through the first two preseason games.

The 76ers were 28th in the NBA in bench scoring last season. The inability of the team to compete without the main stars on the court has been a major issue in past years. The hope is that these new additions will increase the Sixers’ chances of making a deep postseason run and their impact is already being felt.

Sixers rotation depth this season: Guards:

-James Harden

-Tyrese Maxey

-De’Anthony Melton

-Shake Milton Wings:

-Tobias Harris

-PJ Tucker

-Matisse Thybulle

-Danuel House

-Furkan Korkmaz

-Georges Niang Bigs:

-Joel Embiid

-BBall Paul

-Montrezl Harrell This is a squad — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) October 6, 2022

Eastern Conference Race

Unfortunately for the Sixers, the rest of the Eastern Conference also improved. Teams like the Cavs, Hawks, and Celtics all made some notable strides forward as well.

As things currently stand, the Sixers are considered to have the fourth-best odds of winning the Eastern Conference. According to the Vegas odds, they trail the Celtics, Bucks, and Nets in this race. Philadelphia is also considered to have the seventh-best odds of winning the championship this year. In addition to the Eastern Conference teams, the Suns, Clippers, and Warriors also have better odds of winning the title.

The Sixers can only focus on themselves and their offseason additions are clearly catching attention. It is nice to see the praise from an opposing head coach following the matchup, but the Sixers will shift their focus to backing up his statement as the season approaches.