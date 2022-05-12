Jimmy Butler Reflects on Relationship With Sixers Star Joel Embiid

While Jimmy Butler only spent a short period of time with the Philadelphia 76ers, he still managed to build some close bonds. One person he instantly gravitated towards was Joel Embiid. The two became close during their time as teammates and still keep in touch now.

Being two extremely competitive players, it’s not shocking Butler and Embiid instantly hit it off. Even as they square off in the Eastern Conference semifinals, they’ve managed to poke fun at one another. Following the Sixers blowout loss in Game 5, Butler opened up on his relationship with his former teammate.

“I talk to Joel every day. Even before this series. That’s my guy. That’s a brother to me. We know that. It’s a privilege to play against him. Obviously, to be on the same team with him as well as I was in the past, but damn, you want to play against the best and to have an opportunity to beat the best, and hold that over one another’s head for years to come. After basketball, that’s still going to be my guy.” According to USA Today.

Earlier this season, the two stars created an iconic moment as they chatted at the scorer’s table, waiting to enter the game.

Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler appear to be chopping it up as they get set to re-enter the game #Sixers pic.twitter.com/gUk9Kh7Chr — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) March 6, 2022

Sixers’ Mood Changing Ahead of Game 6

Following their rough showing in Game 5, the Sixers find themselves with their backs against the walk. It is going to take a complete turnaround on their home floor if they want to keep their season alive and force a Game 7.

Understanding what is at stake, it appears there has been a shift in mood around the team. After the Sixers’ shootaround this morning, players kept things short and sweet with reporters ahead of this pivotal matchup. Danny Green also sounded off on the team’s lackluster showing in the previous game.

The shootaround availabilities for Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey — typically two of the most talkative and good-natured Sixers — lasted less than six total minutes. Not much to say. Green: “It shouldn’t take (elimination) for us to wake up. Our last performance was inexcusable.” — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) May 12, 2022

Two assessments could be made off this. Either the team is down and accepting imminent defeat, or they are fully locked in on the task at hand. Based on how they fought through adversity all season, the latter is the safer bet. The Sixers understand they messed up in Game 5 and will not allow themselves to go out like that in front of their home fans.

Checking in With the Fans

You’d think after an ugly blowout loss that fans would start to have their doubts, but that is not the case for the Sixers. Even with the season on the line, they continue to have the utmost confidence. Not only do they feel good about the Sixers’ chances in Game 6, but are picking them to win the series in seven games.

IM BACK IN, SIXERS IN 7 — Tyler Sundstrom (@TySundstrom) May 12, 2022

Happy gameday, Sixers in 7 — Joel “Scoring Champ” Embiid🤟 (@embiist) May 12, 2022

Today seems like a good day for the Philadelphia 76ers to force a game 7 (Yes, we did indeed put a 76 in our lawn. Any MLB teams that see this & need a groundskeeper, my DM’s are always open)#SixersIn7 pic.twitter.com/0cqjurfrvP — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) May 12, 2022

When the Sixers came back home down 0-2, they rallied back to even up the series. Embiid’s return played a major role in this rejuvenation, and the All-Star center will need to rally his teammates once more if they want to force a final game.

One thing is for sure. Sixers fans are going to bring the noise tonight. They don’t want to see the season end yet and will do everything in their power to provide a lift. Only time will tell if the Sixers are going to have an opportunity to break their curse of Game 7’s in the second round.