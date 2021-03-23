Former Sixers Sharpshooter Likely Headed for Buyout: Report

Just two days remain until the NBA trade deadline and the rumor mill is churning at full speed. Whether or not the Philadelphia 76ers — who are currently sitting atop the Eastern Conference — are looking to deal remains to be seen. However, the team has been linked to the likes of Kyle Lowry, Nemanja Bjelica and Delon Wright, among others.

While a number of players figure to be moved ahead of Thursday’s deadline, others have their sights set on the buyout bonanza shortly thereafter. One player who could find himself looking to join a contender as a waiver-wire pick-up is former Sixers sharpshooter JJ Redick.

Although the New Orleans Pelicans would probably prefer to deal him for some kind of asset, a new report seemingly confirms that a contract buyout is the likelier scenario.

Redick Seeking a Move to the Northeast

Outside of the growing buzz that Lonzo Ball could potentially be had in a trade, things have been relatively quiet on the Pelicans front. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, there has been little traction in potential deals for Eric Bledsoe. The same is apparently true of Redick, who is having a down year in NOLA.

Still, Redick’s track record as an elite-level deep threat likely still intrigues teams around the Association. And the sharpshooter has apparently been eyeing new digs as well. The 36-year-old is said to be enamored with the idea of playing for a team in the Northeast, which would allow him to be closer to his family.

Given those factors and the fact that he has also become an odd fit with the lottery-bound Pelicans, a buyout agreement may be all but assured at this juncture. On the other hand, Fischer did note that the Boston Celtics and/or New York Knicks may be coaxed into parting with a second-round pick for him.

A Fit in Philly?

Redick’s preference for keeping close to his family puts the Sixers squarely in the group of teams he could consider joining when/if he clears waivers. Obviously, there is some history there, too.

Before signing with New Orleans in 2019, Redick spent two years in Philly alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. In 146 appearances with the club, he averaged nearly 18 points, three assists and three rebounds ber contest. He also connected on just under 41 percent of his three-point shot attempts.

However, Fischer doesn’t see the Sixers making a major push for the veteran, writing:

“Some Philadelphia 76ers officials who predate Daryl Morey are still soured on Redick from his disappointing defensive performance in the 2019 postseason, sources said.”

Nevertheless, if the Sixers are aggressive ahead of the deadline and find themselves forced to include Danny Green or Mike Scott in a deal for salary-matching purposes, Redick could be a candidate to fill a vacancy.

Moreover, in a year when his three-point percentage has dipped, he still would have a lot to offer the Sixers — who lack potency from deep — as a floor-spacer. Finally, he also has a connection with Philly coach Doc Rivers from their days in Los Angeles with the Clippers.

