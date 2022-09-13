Ex-Sixers Sharpshooter, NBA Champion Announces Retirement

The Philadelphia 76ers endured some mediocre years in the early part of the 2010s. Call it pre-processing processing. One of the poster boys for those roller-coaster years was Jodie Meeks, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Kentucky who flashed a sweet stroke for three seasons in Philly.

Meeks, who won a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 (bad memories), recently announced that his playing days are over. His swan song came on September 12 as he helped lead USA Basketball to a bronze medal at AmeriCup, which is the championship of the FIBA Americas region. He scored three points in his final game.

The 35-year-old plans to continue his basketball journey as an assistant coach with the Birmingham Squadron, the New Orleans Pelicans’ G League affiliate. Meeks saw action in 18 games last season for Raptors 905 in the NBA G League.

I missed this over the weekend but apparently Jodie Meeks is retiring One of the great bulk scorers in UK history. The game against Tennessee will always be one of my favorites — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) September 6, 2022

“I’m young, but in basketball, I’m a little older,” Meeks told Steve Drumright of USA Basketball. “I’m no spring chicken anymore. But that’s OK. I can still move, I still feel like I can still play. And obviously, I’m out here doing well. So for my career, it’s definitely been a good one and this will be the icing on the cake.”

Meeks retires with 4,988 points, 583 assists, and 1,120 rebounds during his 10-year NBA career. He averaged 9.1 points per game in three seasons with the Sixers while shooting 38.3% from three-point land. He scored a career-high 31 points against the Cavaliers in 2012; he also went for 27 points that year versus Milwaukee.

Former NBA champion and veteran Jodie Meeks bids his final adieu to the NBA league after he announced his retirement yesterday.#NBA #JudieMeeks #TorontoRaptors #Raptors #Champion pic.twitter.com/KR2Uix8dJW — FirstSportz NBA (@FS_NBA1) September 7, 2022

Meeks’ final points as a professional came during Team USA’s bronze-medal game last week: an 84-80 win over Canada. The Associated Press wrote:

Jodie Meeks — an NBA champion who spent 10 years in the league with seven teams — scored what may have been his final three points as a competitive player during that late run by the US Meeks’ only points on the day came when he got fouled on a 3-point try and made all three of the free throws with 3:31 left, pulling the US into a 71-71 tie. Meeks is planning to retire and begin a coaching career. His teammates sent him out with a medal.

We were on the edge of our seats for this one 🫢 👇 Highlights from today's quarterfinals vs 🇵🇷 at #AmeriCup pic.twitter.com/BwT4n8aQdV — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) September 8, 2022

Andre Iguodala Ready to Announce Plans for 2022

Andre Iguodala — Meeks’ old running mate for two playoff runs in Philadelphia — remains unsigned as rumors fly about his future. Will the four-time NBA champion return to the Golden State Warriors to chase another ring? Or is he leaning toward retirement after 18 amazing seasons?

Iguodala let everyone know that a final decision on 2022 is coming soon during a recent podcast. Ironically, Iguodala was flanked by Evan Turner – the No. 2 overall pick of the Sixers in 2010 — when he made the announcement.

Iguodala had been briefly mentioned as a possible veteran piece for the Sixers to add. He spent his first eight seasons in the City of Brotherly Love before being dealt to the Denver Nuggets in 2012. The 38-year-old went on to become one of the game’s most fierce defenders and clutch shooters while earning NBA Finals MVP in 2015.

Sixers Officially Ink Montrezl Harrell

The Sixers officially announced the signing of Montrezl Harrell on Tuesday. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Reports have indicated that Harrell inked a two-year deal worth $5.2 million. He’ll likely serve as Joel Embiid’s primary backup at center.

A press release from the team stated that Harrell is “one of two players to score at least 5,000 points off the bench over the last five seasons.” In addition, the 6-foot-7 big man is the only NBA player to tally at least 4,000 points and 1,000 rebounds as a reserve since the start of the 2018-19 season, leading the league with 41 double-doubles during that span. Harrell will wear No. 5 for the Sixers.