Breakout Guard Issues Bold Statement on Joel Embiid Winning MVP

Winning the league’s Most Valuable Player award was a prestigious honor for Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid. However, it appears some NBA players disagree with him winning the award. One said NBA player is Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reeves.

Reeves explained on the “Fullsend Podcast” why he believed that Nikola Jokic should have won the award, though he didn’t try to take anything away from Embiid.

Austin Reaves says Nikola Jokić should’ve won the mvp and that voter fatigue costed him pic.twitter.com/pi5mUIsvHK — Chief Otto (@ChiefOttoSosa) August 11, 2023

“I personally thought he should’ve,” Reeves said. “The way that he plays is so unique for a big man, but obviously, Joel’s really good and dominates the game in just a different facet. It’s just Jokic, I think we were going back to the MVP. I think it was just voters’ fatigue. He won it the last two years…I think that was part of the issue.”

Reeves was one of the breakout players from the 2022-23 season, averaging 13 points, 3.4 rebounds, and three rebounds while shooting 52.9% from the field and 39.8% from three. Those numbers only rose in the playoffs, averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 46.4% from the field and 44.3% from three.

Reeves’ efforts earned him a four-year, $56 million contract extension this offseason.

Joel Embiid Involved in Front Office Decisions: Insider

On August 9, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne revealed that Embiid has been involved in the Sixers’ front office decisions.

Play

“He’s in very close communication with Daryl Morey and the front office. He and owner Josh Harris, talking about their plans and strategy for the future, and so their plan is we’ve got cap space after next year. Well, you better do something with that cap space,” Shelburne said.

Shelburne added that this year will be very important because the Sixers want to keep Embiid happy more than anything.

“Joel Embiid is very involved with all those discussions going forward with the 76ers, and I think when we talk about this year, it doesn’t necessarily mean at the end of this year, he asks out. It means this year is very important because they gotta get a squad together for the long haul if they want to keep Joel Embiid happy and in the fold. He’s very involved in all of those conversations with that front office.”

The Sixers, who are currently dealing with James Harden’s trade request, are on the clock to come up with a way in which they can grant his wish while also staying among the East’s best teams.

Sixers-Clippers to Discuss James Harden Again: Report

On August 8, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Sixers will start discussing trading Harden to his preferred next team, the Los Angeles Clippers, though it remained to be seen if an agreement could be reached.

“The Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers are expected to engage again in discussions on a Harden trade this offseason, league sources who are involved in the discussions but unauthorized to speak on the matter say. Harden still prefers to be moved, and Philadelphia is working to honor his wish, as 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey recently said,” Charania wrote.

Since then, no trade has been agreed to, but the Sixers may feel more pressure to agree to a trade with training camp starting in September.